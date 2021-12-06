The Al-Fresco Season – Exceptional Outdoor Dining Experiences

Sink into the sand and relish a seafood feast at the award-winning Shore House Beach and Grill Restaurant, grill up a storm with a DIY barbeque, or sail away during a sunset picnic.

With the al-fresco dining season in full swing, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach welcomes guests to create unforgettable memories and experience a host of signature dining experiences during a culinary inspired staycation.

A secluded oasis set along the shores of the Arabian Gulf, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach celebrates natural beauty and cultural heritage at its finest. Blending traditional elements with modern luxury, the hotel offers a collection of experiences including ocean inspired cuisine and destination dining.

DIY In-Villa barbeque experience

Culinary aficionados can make the most of long, cool evenings by the ocean and indulge in unique dining experiences including a relaxed DIY in-villa barbeque experience where guests can let their creativity flow and “Be Their Own Chef”, whilst enjoying breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf at the breathtaking Al Shamal Ocean View Villa. For AED 780 per couple and with a magnificent sundeck overlooking the pristine ocean, a private pool, as well as a tranquil garden with a personal cabana, the elegantly appointed 193 square meter villa offers a wonderful atmosphere for guests to enjoy with their loved ones, whether it’s celebrating special occasions or anniversaries, it will be an experience to remember.

Island inspired picnics and sunset dining

To complement the magical experience, in-house guests can also enjoy a number of private island inspired activities such as lavish breakfast picnics overlooking the stunning views of the Arabian Gulf or in the lush green resort garden, or exclusive barbeque experiences at a secluded spot on the beachfront. Guests seeking to share a special moment can arrange a relaxed sailing picnic aboard the “Lion of the Sea” The Ritz-Carlton boat with your loved ones and enjoy exclusive experiences starting at AED 375 per person.

Al Shamal Ocean View Villa

Offer: Stay inclusive of welcome drinks on arrival, daily sunset drinks at the ocean view deck, a complimentary beach activity or watersport during their stay and in villa breakfast