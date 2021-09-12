Sales to Indian and Pakistani investors have grown by 25% and 35% respectively in August.

Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has reported a surge in the number of Indian and Pakistani buyers since the flights to the two countries were resumed on August 7th.

The rise in sales to Indian nationals has been registered at more than 25%, while sales to investors from Pakistan have increased by over 30% in August, compared to the previous month. The most popular developments among Indian and Pakistani nationals were Riviera, Al Furjan, Aliyah and Mina.

Talking about the noteworthy surge, Mr Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer at Azizi Developments, said: “The UAE has become an example of efficient response to the pandemic and we are proud to call it our home. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the UAE’s response has been nothing but an example of efficiency, a lesson to all in crisis management – this confidence is being reciprocated and the recent surge in the number of buyers from India and Pakistan are a reiteration of this fact. The surge also reflects how well we, as a developer and as a nation, have done in catering to investor’s needs. We are now looking forward to a successful and lucrative future for all of our stakeholders.”

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, added: “We are delighted to see the recent increase in the number of buyers for our world-class developments and welcome our dear friends from India and Pakistan with open arms. Dubai’s awe-inspiring, stable, and growth-inclined real estate landscape has always been a magnet for people from India and Pakistan, and the recent resumption of flights has given further impetus to this trend. The UAE has now vaccinated more than 75.7 percent of its population – per capita, the country is now the most vaccinated country in the world. The surge in sales reflects the confidence the UAE oozes as a country and the quality of product we offer as a developer.”

One of its many projects that these efforts are reflected in is Riviera – Azizi’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in one of the most sought-after destinations in Dubai – MBR City. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination.

Riviera, a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination, is planned to comprise 71 mid-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences upon its completion that are conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city. It features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, the lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space. Riviera is also host to the world’s second largest lagoon – its very own 2.7km-long body of clean, desalinated water that residents can swim in.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Aliyah is also a popular choice among investors from India and Pakistan, featuring 346 residences comprising 191 studios as well as 135 one- and 20 two-bedroom units, in addition to 16,000 sq. ft of premium retail space. Built on the concept of maximising terrace space through staggered slabs and unroofed balconies, the uniquely designed, 16-storey building overlooks the surrounding Healthcare City area that encompasses the Dubai Creek and a stunning skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and in proximity to all major business, leisure and retail hubs, hospitals, and Wafi Mall, this development delivers on consumer demand for residential buildings in this highly sought-after area. Since its launch, Azizi Aliyah has recorded a strong response from customers for its strategic location and the easy access to upscale amenities and family-oriented activities.

Indian and Pakistani investors are also purchasing in Al Furjan, now one of the most desirable addresses in the entire Dubai, which is home to contemporary architecture that is carefully blended with natural green spaces and well-though-out, state-of-the-art infrastructure. New amenities, from small convenience stores and educational institutions such as Arbor school within the community, all the way to IKEA in Festival Plaza, have opened. With its excellent network of

roads, including immediate connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Furjan grants easy access to Dubai’s key points of interest, such as Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, and more. Moreover, Al Furjan’s direct connection to Al Asayel Street has recently been opened, granting residents near-instant access to other communities such as the Meadows, Springs and Al Barsha, all the way to Downtown Dubai. Al Furjan’s connectivity is complemented by it now being part of Route 2020, the metro route that links it to the Expo 2020 site and the emirate’s many leisure, business and retail hubs via Dubai Metro’s Red Line.