Dubai Mall Lucky Shoppers Win Fenyr Supersport Car, One Million Skywards Miles

Organized By Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Two lucky shoppers bagged incredible life-changing prizes as part of a double-header of super raffle giveaways, both of which were announced at The Dubai Mall last night. Saud Altamimi was crowned winner of a Fenyr SuperSport, built by W Motors as part of the Dubai Supercar Raffle draw, and Adel Alzarooni won one million Skywards Miles by The Dubai Mall.

The Dubai Supercar Raffle gave residents and visitors the chance to win a Fenyr SuperSport, built by W Motors, when they bought the scale model of the supercar priced AED1,500.

Shoppers who spent AED500 at The Dubai Mall and scanned their receipts using the mall’s app entered a raffle for one million Skywards Miles and were automatically included in a draw. Fourteen winners were chosen, each bagging a limited-edition scale model of a Fenyr SuperSport. All 14 were eligible to win the grand prize of one million Skywards Miles and also enter the grand draw to win Fenyr SuperSport.

The winner of the supercar raffle, Saud Altamimi, was given the choice of driving off in the Fenyr SuperSport, valued at AED6 million, or taking home AED2 million in cash. He opted to take the cash.

The ultimate on-road racer, the Fenyr SuperSport was displayed at around the city and most recently at The Dubai Mall, between the Grand Atrium and the Aquarium, with shoppers able to get an up-close look at the car. The Dubai Supercar Raffle was organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “W Motors, Idealz and our retail partners and DFRE successfully staged one of the highest value raffles ever held in Dubai, with prizes worth millions of dirhams won by two lucky shoppers. As part of the super giveaway, it was great to see Dubai-based companies such as W Motors and Emirates Airline and landmark retail destinations such as The Dubai Mall, MAF and others show their full support for their home city and its retail sector, which is a key pillar of the economy. The Fenyr SuperSport and the one million Emirates Skywards miles given away as prizes to lucky winners are synonymous with the city’s ability to reward people in unique ways, further enhancing Dubai’s position as a year-round shopping and leisure destination.”

Ralph R. Debbas, Founder & CEO of W Motors, said: “We are extremely happy with the campaign’s outcome and honored to have the Fenyr SuperSport chosen by the Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment as the highest value raffle within Dubai Shopping Festival and very proud to be involved in such initiatives by the Government, congratulations to the lucky winner!”