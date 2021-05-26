World Utilities Congress to Launch in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (“TAQA”), one of the EMEA region’s largest listed integrated utility companies, announced today that it will be the official host of the World Utilities Congress, a new global exhibition and conference addressing the future of low carbon power and water supplies.

Organised by dmg events, the Congress will be an in-person event taking place in Abu Dhabi in May 2022. It will be supported by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

The World Utilities Congress is an opportunity for the global power and water industry to converge and discuss trends and technologies impacting future power and water demand. The focus will be on the proactive measures for decarbonisation, curbing carbon emissions and attracting the long-term capital investment needed for a sustainable future.

Utilities are already at the heart of delivering global reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, whilst keeping the world supplied with vital energy and water. The challenge to decarbonise is immense and requires sector leaders to share knowledge and most importantly – work together. Coming six months after COP26, the World Utilities Congress will provide a platform to help the industry reflect on the next phase.

In the UAE, the ‘National Integrated Energy Model’ was recently launched to support the UAE Energy Strategy to increase the contribution of clean energy into the country’s total energy mix to 50 per cent by 2050. There is also a major shift underway towards energy efficient water production, by way of reverse osmosis desalination.

Event host TAQA is at the centre of the UAE’s efforts having recently announced its 2030 strategy for sustainable and profitable growth. The company is setting out to become a champion of low carbon power and water for Abu Dhabi and will leverage the UAE’s strong global relationships to further the growth of its power and water portfolio at home and internationally.

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and MD of TAQA, commented: “We are excited to host the World Utilities Congress in Abu Dhabi and hope it will enable us to meet with our peers from around the world to learn from each other and to work together for a sustainable future. Developing low carbon power and water is not just a matter of doing good, but it is also good business. As we at TAQA embark on our own journey, we value our partners and are proud to be part of a sector that is fundamental to delivering a better tomorrow. This new global conference and exhibition will provide a great opportunity for the sector to showcase ideas, solutions and best practice in front of an audience that matters.”

The World Utilities Congress will give power and water utility leaders an unrivalled opportunity to explore innovation and technological advances across the global industry, whilst addressing challenges of rapid urbanisation, decarbonisation, decentralised energy, customer empowerment, sector convergence and more.

To be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as both an exhibition and conference, the World Utilities Congress will grant the utilities industry direct access to growth opportunities in the UAE and wider MENA region, as well as with the fast-growing economies of Asia.