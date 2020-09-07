Cityscape’s Dubai 2020 Will Have Entirely New Look

Informa Markets, organiser of the Cityscape portfolio of international real estate events, announced today that Cityscape’s Dubai event in 2020 will take a new format, launching a Real Estate Summit, focused on rebuilding growth in MENA real estate.



Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from November 16-17, this one-off edition of Cityscape, co-created with the real estate industry, will deliver a B2B meeting place and knowledge-sharing destination. A direct response to market demand, Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit is uniquely positioned to help the B2B real estate industry explore routes to re-establish a thriving regional real estate economy and feel the pulse of the real estate market.



A return to Cityscape’s heritage as a business-only brand, the format of the event will be centred around a focal Arena, with powerful keynote speakers taking the stage; a second stage with tactical talks covering industry and market analysis; and 121 meeting pods, for investors, legal professionals, developers, architects, government and more to host the conversations that will help bring the real estate market back to long term growth.

Cityscape’s Dubai 2020 event will have an entirely new look, and for one year only, move away from the sizeable exhibition stands of norm and focus on creating smaller pods to support developers and service providers reach the market, while considering challenged budgets in a year of unparalleled disruption. This will be supported by a tailored buyer programme designed to connect institutional and private investors with investment opportunities and players from across MENA.

Chris Speller, Informa Markets’ Group Director of Cityscape, said: “With the global and regional real estate markets transformed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cityscape has been determined to reinvent the 2020 show to match market demand. The real estate industry has been asking Cityscape to create a meeting place and with the significant impact of COVID-19 on profits, we are proud that we can offer a high value opportunity that will accommodate developer and service provider’s 2020 budgets. We are committed to supporting the regional rebound with a ‘back to business’ approach designed to empower developers, designers and decision makers with tactics to confront uncertainty and stabilise the regional real estate market.”

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit will empower industry professionals operating in the residential, industrial, hospitality, retail and commercial sectors with detailed market intelligence through 100-plus hours of live and digital industry-specific insights, market analysis, keynotes and tactical talks across two stages. B2B professionals looking to get involved can either apply to host a pod or register their interest to attend, at cityscapeglobal.com

Cityscape 2020 will be hosted with extensive Informa AllSecure safety and hygiene measures in place. For more information, visit: www.cityscapeglobal.com