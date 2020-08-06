The Last Few Weeks of Dubai Shopping Mall Group’s Summer Promotion

23 more winners to get lucky with the Back to School & DSS promotions

With 3 more weeks of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), shoppers in Dubai can continue to win big and make most of the exciting deals across the city. Organized as part of 1 Season, 3 Promotions, Dubai Shopping Malls Group in collaboration Dubai Festival & Retail Establishment will celebrate the Back to School Promotion and culminate the DSS season.

Lucky visitors to our participating malls, can win AED 100,000 in cash and 3 brand new infinity Q50 cars, upon shopping for AED 200. This is an exclusive chance to double the win, as customers can participate in both Back to School draws and DSS Infinity Q50 draws with the same purchase.

As part of the Back to School promotion, 20 select shoppers can win AED 5000 each. Draws will be hosted on 17, 24 & 29 August at Arabian Center, Times Square Center and BurJuman, respectively.

Commenting on the running promotion, Tim Jones, Chief Operating Officer, Arabian Center said, “The DSMG promotions have been well received post the opening of the markets. It is the first major promotion hosted by Dubai post the lockdown. We have seen an upsurge in footfall and the sales as well during the EID season. There seems to be a positive mood in the market. The DSMG draw at Arabian Center was a good attraction for our customers and children loved the new version of Modhesh & his new friend. We look forward to the ‘Back to School Promotion’ as each year we attract a lot of customers from our local community of Al Mizhar 1, Al Khawaneej & Mirdiff areas.”

For shoppers looking to win big can try their luck with the DSS Infinity Q50 draws, where three winners can take home a car each. The much-awaited draws will be hosted at Al Ghurair Center, Dubai Outlet Mall and BurJuman on 15, 23 and 29 August.

The customer shopping at any of the 15 participating malls can entered the digital raffle draw by registering at the customer service desk of the malls upon a retail purchase of AED 200 or more, will be eligible for the draw automatically.

The malls participating in the Dubai Shopping Malls Group promotion this summer season include Al Barsha Mall, Al Bustan Centre, Al Ghurair Centre, Arabian Centre, Bin Sougat Centre, Burjuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Me’aisem, Dubai Outlet Mall, Etihad Mall, Oasis Mall, Times Square Center, Reef Mall and Uptown Mirdiff.

For more information regarding the promotion, participating malls, draw dates, venues and winner details, visit www.dubaimallsgroup.com.