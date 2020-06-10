QS World University Rankings: Ajman University Among The Top 750

Released today, QS World University Rankings (QSWUR) 2021 edition lists Ajman University among the top 750 institutions globally by ranking it in the 701-750 band – thereby propelling the institution into the top 2.5% of universities worldwide. This is the sixteenth edition produced by the world-respected UK-based higher education intelligence and media group.

This marks the third consecutive year in which AU has moved up an entire range in the QSWUR. For 2019 (released June 2018), AU debuted in the World Rankings in the 801-1000 category. For 2020 (released June 2019), AU moved into the 751-800 block. As of today, AU sits among the Top 750.

Furthermore, the 2021 QSWUR cited Ajman University as having the 3rd most international student body and the 5th most international faculty of institutions worldwide.

“I am so proud that our inclusive community brings the world together while seeking to make it a better place,” said AU Chancellor Karim Seghir. “Being ranked among the top 750 of universities worldwide – with the 3rd and 5th most international students and faculty, respectively – is one of the most important milestones in the 32-year history of our pioneering institution.”

The 2021 QSWUR also lists Ajman University among the top six in the UAE, up from eighth position in 2020.

“I am delighted to note on the improved year-on-year performance of Ajman University under the leadership of Dr Karim. Having an institution make a turnaround and focus on excellence and development which takes effect in the short term is a good achievement and showcases faculty, students and stakeholders who jointly contribute to this success,” said Dr Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director for QS in the MENA & South Asia region.

For more information on the QS World University Rankings, please see link here.