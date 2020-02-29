Apartment in Armani Residences Now Possible To Acquire on Payment Plan

Dubai has an established reputation for being home of many iconic buildings and branded residences. Naturally, owning a signature home as apartment in Armani Residences is somewhat of a norm for high flyers and people whose names you can see on Forbes magazine. Moreover, the Armani Residence apartments are very few and situated in the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest tower.

These days in Dubai it is possible to acquire luxurious apartments and villas on payment plans for as long as even five years.

Why is this possible?

The price tags of such prime properties usually show seven or eight digits. This this is perfectly understandable because you don’t simply buy ultra luxurious apartment styled by world famous fashion designer, but you enter into the world of the “rich and famous” and you get instant access to privileged lifestyle and luxurious hotels pampering alike on every day basis. Not mention, it is very prestigious to own such prime property that can be kept in the family for generations to come and it will hold on to it’s value even in tough times.

How the payment plan works?

In order to get access to the property and start using it, one should provide for a quarter of the price, or twenty five percent in other words. Of course, the buying process is binded by sales and purchase agreement, in which all particulars regarding the terms and conditions are outlined. This includes the payment schedule, which stretches over sixty months and requires installments of five percent from the total price to be paid every four months.

The apartments in Armani Residences have been designed personally by fashion legend Giorgio Armani and represent a reflection of his personal approach to elegance and style. There is no address more prestigious and world renowned than one in the iconic Burj Khalifa. Looming over the splendour of Downtown Dubai, Armani Residences is in the cultural, dining and entertainment heart of Dubai. Just off the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and within walking distance of Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall and The Dubai Fountain, you could not be more strategically or prominently placed.

Want to make it yours?

At present, but for a limited time, buyers can benefit from 5 years post handover payment plan split into easy to follow up installments, which is a flexible suitable option for business owners to acquire such premium property.

You can inquire by email here, or insert your contact details in the form below. A tour of this magnificent property it’s easy to arrange for. This luxury city home won’t be available forever.