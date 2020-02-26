Such Ready Downtown Apartment Ticks All The Boxes

An exquisitely finished and furnished condo apartment at the Vida Residence has come up on the market for sale. This 2-bed, 3-bath ready Downtown apartment has a total surface area of 1,505 sq ft. It offers breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa as well as panoramic views of the Downtown Dubai and The Old Town. Moreover, the perfect city home is brand new and vacant, and ready to welcome new owners. Aside from the high quality furnishing and attention to detail in the interiors, the newly opened signature residence ticks all of the boxes for anyone looking for a prime property that guarantees a truly executive and exclusive lifestyle.

Features and amenities galore

If you’d like to snap up such prime property, it’s asking for approximately a million dollars. At that price, this elegant apartment will provide you with access to extraordinary features and amenities that rival that of most luxury homes in the center of Dubai. The home is aesthetically furnished in soft pastel colors and comes with high quality built-in appliances. The two bedrooms are of medium size, ensuite with bathrooms and with fitted wardrobes. Large floor to ceiling windows provide gorgeous views of the Downtown and lots of light.

The design and layout as well are quite functional. It boasts an open plan living room along with an open-plan built-in kitchen, which is very suitable for show cooking.

For amenities, you’ll get access to a meticulously maintained shared swimming pool, private basement parking space and state of the art reception, where you will find a helpful concierge.

There’s also easy access to public transport, plenty of restaurants and the building’s own children’s play area. The iconic Dubai Mall is just on short walking distance.

Prime Downtown Dubai location

The Downtown Dubai neighborhood is more than just a prime location. It is an entire lifestyle concept. There’s a diverse variety of reasons why it has been named ‘The Center of Now’. Being a highly revered and sought after neighborhood, you’ll know that it has lived up to its expectations. The neighborhood is one of the most iconic across the Dubai cityscape. It is home to a range of prime properties, from the towering Burj Khalifa to the elegant Address hotels and the exciting sights of the dancing Dubai fountains, among others.

Investing in such ready Downtown apartment will grant you an immediate access to premium and comfortable lifestyle in the center of Dubai, where opportunities are endless.

Want to make it yours?

At present, but for a limited time, buyers can benefit from 5 years post handover payment plan split into quarterly installments, which is very useful for business owners.