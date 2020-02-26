UAE’s Biggest SME Festival ‘dream Station’ To Commence 27 February

Dubai’s high-potential SMEs, thought-leaders and decision-makers will convene for two weeks for the biggest entrepreneurial festival in the UAE, Dream Station, set to run from 27 February to 7 March at the Meydan Grandstand.

A joint initiative between Meydan One, SME District, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City – District One, Dream Station aims to enhance the UAE’s burgeoning SME sector through opening up new opportunities for business growth and offering on-the-job business learning.

Dream Station will foster relationships for SMEs with regional and global players in the sector. SMEs will also receive the advisory support they need through panel discussions, partner stands and workshops, as they begin, continue and evolve in their digital transformations.

Adding a cultural note to the festival’s opening ceremony, popular artists including Daffy are set to take the stage. In addition, talented Khaliji hip-hop acts performing English and Arabic hits, a violinist and a live DJ will keep visitors entertained through the evening.

The event will coincide with the Meydan horse-racing season, across three race nights, 27 and 29 February and conclude on Super Saturday, 7 March 2020, marking the official dress rehearsal for the world’s richest race, the Dubai World Cup. Visitors to Dream Station on these days can also enjoy the thrill of on-track action and stylish race day fashion.

Interested visitors can register for the event at http://dreamstation.ae/

