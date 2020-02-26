‘UAE Asset Manager Of The Year’ Retains Position for 2nd Year in a Row

Al Mal Capital PSC, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments and a diversified, multi-line investment institution, was awarded with the 2020 ‘UAE Asset Manager of the Year’ award for the second consecutive year at the annual Mena Fund Manager Performance Awards.

The annual event and ceremony, which was held at Ritz Carlton, DIFC, brought together the regional asset management community to recognize and reward funds and asset managers that outperformed their peers over the past year while sharing best practices, along with highlighting opportunities and potential challenges in the MENA market.

Naser Al Nabulsi, Vice Chairman and CEO at Al Mal Capital, commented on the win and said: “This award ascertains that active portfolio management with the help of a skilled team, robust financial strategies, reliable application of investment policy, and processes can always outperform.We at Al Mal Capital, appreciate the trust of all our supporters and valued clients throughout the year.”

Al Mal Capital manages diversified funds by way of AZ MENA UCITs Asset Fund and Al Mal UAE Equity Fund as well as advises clients on a range of third-party investments and strategies, thereby catering to various investor needs.

In 2019, Al Mal UAE Equity Fund generated a return of 4.9% vs a return of 0.3% for the S&P UAE Index in the same period, with the alpha recording of 4.7% as a result. Additionally, the AZ MENA UCITs fund generated a return of 8.6% in 2019 vs 8.2% for the S&P Pan Arab Composite Large Cap, creating an alpha of 0.4%

Established in 2005 and headquartered in Dubai, Al Mal Capital offers a wide range of investment products and services for institutions, banks and high net worth individuals, encompassing Investment Banking, Brokerage and Asset Management.