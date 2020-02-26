‘MoF Innovates 2020’ to Highlight UAE Innovation Month 2020

Reaffirming the ministry’s leadership in supporting innovation and innovators, The Ministry of Finance (MoF) launched the ‘MoF Innovates 2020’ event as part of the UAE Innovation Month. The events will take place on 25 and 26 February at Etihad Museum, Dubai.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of MoF, noted that the program is a testament to the ministry’s efforts to support, as well as adopt, innovation as the core of the government’s financial work. This is to build a new generation of innovators, enabling them to face future challenges and stimulate a knowledge-and innovation-based economy.

H.E. said: “MoFworks tirelessly to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to make the UAE one of the most innovative governments around the world by 2021. The ministry will achieve this through its commitment to the UAE National Innovation Strategy, and work to create an environment that stimulates innovation. With that in mind, MoF will launch several initiatives and programmes to advance innovation and creativity across economic and financial sectors.”

The event will honor members of Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund Guarantee Scheme and Accelerator Program. The event will also witness presentations on the Global Innovation Index (GII), as well as the performance of the UAE. There will also be keynote speeches by several business leaders and thinkers. Furthermore, MoF will announce its participation in Hackathon, along with a series of interactive workshops that it’s planning to launch.

The gold sponsor of MoF’s event is the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), and is supported by several MoF initiatives, such as Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, e-Dirham system.