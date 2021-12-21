A New Boutique Print Café Launched for Creatives Minds

Dubai welcomes a trendy, creative printing boutique, Studio Paper, a neighbourhood gem offering art-fanatics, designers, business owners, freelancers, and out-of-the-box thinkers a creative coworking space to brew new ideas, print them, and enjoy café-like vibes!

Located next to Al Safa Park and nestled in a quiet, hidden complex, Studio Paper is a first-of-its-kind concept born with the aim to provide UAE’s creatives with a spot to escape the norm and stir their inner creativity. The new sought-after ‘kid on the block’ provides a space for the design crowd to curate their work and print their designs all under one roof, from branded products like uniforms, delivery boxes, and business cards, to personal pieces such as mugs, posters, and stickers, all within a cafe-like environment. The Creative Director of this artistic, communal print boutique, Paul Green, has invented this truly unique printing space, aimed to fuel creativity, inspire and unify innovative individuals. A unique aspect of Studio Paper is the ‘no minimum order’ advantage, and how customers can visually witness the creative production of their design ideas coming to life; from concept to physical print and packing, they will have first-hand experience of the entire process.

The café features intentionally-fitted floor-to-ceiling windows, chic contemporary furniture, perfectly harmonized background music, and café decor poised to stir curiosity. The handmade marble tabletops are magically paired with mediterranean carpets that incorporate an artistic aspect to offer a distinctive perspective to the interior, while the unique art pieces mounted across the walls are set to inspire bold, artistic, innovative designs.

Since its launch, the popular cafe has won the hearts of locals who share a love for print, design, and exceptional coffee, and has already welcomed the support of local businesses who have utilized the café’s printing services, including the likes of Custom NO.9 home decor, Bacio Gelato, Twice Restaurant, PDL Coffee & Co, Heal Cafe, Savory Box, and many more.

Commenting on the opening, Creative Director of Studio Paper, Paul Green, says, “We are thrilled to provide the creative community with a space to explore beyond boundaries and print without limitations. This spot was invented with the goal of bringing a completely unique concept to the market, all for the love of printing”.

Paul possesses an extensive background within the creative space. Having studied Fine Art and Photography and an accredited Photoshop and Illustrator designer, Paul’s expertise has reflected in Studio Paper’s success. Having worked alongside reputable companies such as Du, Wasl, Dal, Miras, and Emirates Palace, his profession within the retail sector has significantly assisted the cafe’s structure and its offerings.

Studio Paper welcomes all individuals in the UAE with a creative spark to visit the cafe. Its opening hours are from 8:00am until 12:00pm daily, with Studio hours, Sunday through Thursday from 9:00am till 5:00pm.