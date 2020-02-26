ACRES 2020 to Kick Off in March with Participation of 40 Real Estate Developers

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, SCCI, announced that more than 40 local and international real estate developers will take part in the 7th edition of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition (ACRES 2020) which will take place on March 5 – 7 at the Expo Center Sharjah, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Extended over an area of 4000 square meters, ACRES 2020 will see the participation of major real estate companies from Egypt to showcase their latest projects and investment and ownership opportunities.

Promoting the Real Estate Sector

“ACRES is one of the key instruments for promoting the real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, as it has become an annual platform bringing together decision-makers, leading institutions, and the most important investors in the real estate, construction, and real estate sector, in addition to showcasing real estate developers’ projects and hosting real estate experts and specialists to learn about the latest developments in the real estate market in Sharjah and its promising opportunities, as well as organizing a series of events that reinforce the role of the exhibition, as the most important real estate investment event in the region,” said HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi.

An Incubating Environment for Real Estate Investment

HE Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, said: “Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department is striving to provide an appropriate environment for the real estate investment, which is one of the most important pillars that have supported the progress of Sharjah to the highest levels. Not only that but this environment has gained the confidence of local, Arab and foreign investors during the past years, thanks to the legal frameworks governing the real estate sector and the legislative regime which provided a safe environment for the real estate investment and guarantees to investors,”

“According to the UN’s Population Division, the Emirate of Sharjah was ranked the eighth among the top ten fastest-growing cities. This underlines Sharjah’s status as an ideal destination for investors, businessmen, and families,” Al Shamsi concluded.

Enhancing the Role of Emirati Youth

Saeed Ghanem Al Suwaidi said: “The new edition of ACRES will include a youth dialogue session in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth Affairs. The session is focusing on the research mechanisms to enhance the role of Emirati youth in real estate investment, in line with the vision of the wise leadership in terms of supporting youth energies, developing their skills, instilling the correct investment concepts in the real estate sector, and training them on the latest experiences in this sector, and to encourage them to organize their investment ideas and enhance their real estate awareness to make the right decisions,”

A series of workshops, seminars and dialogue sessions will also be organized by a number of concerned departments and leading companies in real estate investment and development to put forward Sharjah’s vision in the near future. This would help overcome all challenges facing real estate investors and developers, as well as to outline their investment directions.

A Specialized Platform

“Our platform at ACRES 2020 will highlight all the efforts made by the Department to underpin those working in the real estate sector. The exhibition is bringing together real estate specialists, decision-makers, financial institutions representatives, investors and those who work directly and indirectly in this sector, which represents one of the most important mainstays of the emirate’s economy. ACRES is also representing an exceptional opportunity to set ambitious plans that explore the future, enhance the path of excellence, innovation, and development, and draw a roadmap for the future of the real estate sector,” said Eng. Humaidi Al Ketbi.

Strengthening Confidence in the Real Estate Sector

While Omar Al-Serri said: “The Department of Economic Development is keen to take part in all events reinforcing economic growth in the emirate, including the real estate sector, to introduce the participants and investors to our facilities and services. The total real estate licenses in 2019 reached 841, with a growth rate of 4%. We’ll take advantage of this important event to enhance confidence in the real estate field in the emirate by attracting foreign direct investment.”

Providing All Forms of Support

For his part, Marwan Al Mashghouni said: “The Expo Centre Sharjah is keen on hosting this event as part of its role in bolstering all efforts made to enhance the importance and status of the real estate sector in the emirate. The Expo Centre will provide all forms of support and facilities for companies and exhibitors, following the success of ACRES, over the past years, in bringing together real estate developers and buyers and attaining a pre-eminent position in the real estate sector in Sharjah and the UAE in general.”

ACRES is one of the important real estate events locally and regionally, where thousands of visitors from inside and outside the country come to it to learn more about the opportunities available, as well as the huge potentials and options in the Emirati real estate market.

ACRES 2020 is organized by the SCCI in cooperation with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department and the Representative Committee of the Real Estate Sector Business Group working under the SCCI umbrella.