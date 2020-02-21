Address Montgomerie To Host The Scenic Wedding Fair

Brides- and grooms-to-be will be able to see, feel and taste the latest must-haves in wedding celebrations at The Scenic Wedding Fair on the lush green lawns of Address Montgomerie.

Address Montgomerie is thrilled to host an exclusive wedding fair on Saturday 29 February 2020, from 2.00pm to 8.00pm at the luxury golf resort’s picturesque open-air ambiance.

Address Montgomerie has become a highly sought-after destination for weddings, locally and internationally, making it the perfect venue to host The Scenic Wedding Fair. The fair will count with the participation of some of the most exclusive wedding suppliers that specialize in Arabic, Indian and Western ceremonies.

The wedding fair will feature everything couples could possibly imagine for their special day, including invitations, gowns, entertainment, flowers, favours, jewellery, wedding cakes, hair, makeup, and much more. The fair will also include a dedicated men’s zone with a vast selection of barbers, suits, kandooras and various additional accessories that will make the groom gleam on the wedding day. Guests are welcome to stay and relax on the open-air veranda of The Lawn, overlooking the vast green fairways and shimmering lake.

As an added value, Address Montgomerie is offering couples-to-be who book their wedding at one of the hotel’s venues to the chance to participate in a competition to win a honeymoon in Egypt. Participants will also get the chance to win incredible dining vouchers, hotel experiences, and much more throughout the event.