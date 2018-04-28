Abu Dhabi Ranked Smartest City in Middle East

Abu Dhabi gets first place in the Middle East in terms of Cities of Motion indicators

Abu Dhabi gets first place in the Arab region in terms of Cities of Motion indicators

Abu Dhabi ranked 13 internationally in the field of technology

The Abu Dhabi Systems and Information Center (ADSIC) announced that the emirate of Abu Dhabi has ranked first place in the Middle East in terms of indicators outlined by the 2017 Cities in Motion Index, which was published by the Spain-based University of Navarra’s IESE Business School.

Now in its fourth Edition, the Cities in Motion Index serves as an effective source for assessing key areas across global cities, including technology, through a broad range of expert perspectives from the private and public sectors.

The 2017 edition included 180 cities, (73 of them capitals), representing 80 countries and aims to provide an innovative approach to governing smart cities and urbanization in the 21st century in light of the increased need for a comprehensive global outlook. The conceptual model of the Index assesses cities in relation to 10 key dimensions: economy, human capital, technology, the environment, international outreach, social cohesion, mobility and transportation, governance, urban planning, and public management.

According to the Cities in Motion Index, the development of technology was highlighted as an “integral dimension as it is an aspect of society that improves the present quality of life. The Index also cites that “technological development is a dimension that allows cities to be sustainable over time and to maintain or extend the competitive advantages of their production system and the quality of employment. A technologically backward city has comparative disadvantages with respect to other cities, both from the point of view of security, education, and health, all fundamental to the sustainability of society”.

Commenting on Abu Dhabi’s ranking within the Index, H.E. Rashed Lahej Al Manouri, Director General of ADSIC said, “Abu Dhabi has been honored with this distinguished first place in the Middle East ranking thanks to the wise leadership and guidance of President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the continual support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al Mansouri added, “We are also honored by Abu Dhabi’s ranking as 13 globally in the field of technology according to the prestigious index, as we consider it a direct testament of Abu Dhabi’s various key achievements in the ICT sector which have positioned the capital as a role model for innovation, fresh ideas and advanced digital solutions.”

Al Mansouri went on to say that Abu Dhabi’s efforts to establish the emirate as a global hub for new technology has contributed greatly to the performance of different government sectors and the emirate’s’ pioneering competitive advantage.

Al Mansouri concluded by thanking ADSIC’s strategic partners from the government entities in Abu Dhabi for their ongoing support and role in fulfilling the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s digital government. Al Mansouri also thanked representatives of the private sector for their effective role in supporting the digital transformation journey, citing ADSIC’s future cooperation with all its partners to position Abu Dhabi .