Management Accountants Optimistic About Future Earning and Learning

“Never better time to be a management accountant”

Pay levels for management accountants are performing well against the backdrop of low global inflation.

The latest annual salary survey from the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants reveals average earnings for qualified Chartered Global Management Accountant designation-holders in the United Arab Emirates are AED 402,000, rising by an average of 8 per cent in the next 12 months.

Pay prospects for CGMA trainees are even brighter, with students en route to full CGMA status believing their salary will go up by 9 per cent in 2017/18. They are currently paid an average AED 193,000 a year.

A strong focus on professional development in the accountancy sector was also shown in the survey, with a healthy desire by both qualified and student CGMAs to learn new skills, such as strategy and negotiation, to help their own careers and the organisations in which they work.

Geetu Ahuja, Associate Director – Management Accounting in Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, for the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

“I remain optimistic that the transformation of business and finance functions will bring enormous opportunity for management accountants to show their value.

“Key to success will be an investment in continuous professional development. The survey highlighted the training needs to be on the strategic and soft skills that employers say will be critical to succeed.”

Andrew Harding, Chief Executive – Managing Accounting – the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

“Change is happening at unprecedented speed, and reshaping how business is done. There has never been a better time to be a management accountant. The skills and experience they use to overcome challenges and seize opportunities are clear for employers to see. This is reflected in the salaries and positions being offered globally.”

Full salary details and comparisons by country and industry sector are accessible in the newly-launched Salary Insights Tool.