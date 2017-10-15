Emirates Launches Massive Campaign to Promote Dubai

Emirates today launched a US$15 million campaign to inspire travel and promote the airline’s extensive network of global destinations including its home and hub, Dubai.

The campaign is backed by the iconic soundtrack “Don’t stop me now” by British rock band Queen, which was found in a scientific study to be the most uplifting or “feel-good” tune on the UK charts in the past 50 years. The ad spot utilises clever camera work that seamlessly transitions between key destinations and Emirates’ onboard features, reminiscent of a visual storytelling style that show “a picture within a picture”. The ad culminates in Dubai, with a soundbite on how Emirates connects the world via Dubai.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand, said: “Emirates and Dubai have always been inextricably linked. Each day, Emirates operates more than 500 flights that connect Dubai to the world, and the world through Dubai. Since day one, Emirates has proudly and actively promoted our hub. Dubai offers a great experience at our world-class airport, and the city has become a top global destination because it continually invests to bring new attractions and supporting infrastructure for international visitors.”

He added: “At Emirates we believe that people, regardless of their backgrounds, have a strong desire to travel and experience the world for themselves. They want to be inspired, to discover, and to have fun. That is why we chose to use the Queen soundtrack, and a creative approach that was uplifting and energetic, to remind people of the excitement of travel.”

The campaign will run in key markets around the world starting from 15 October. It was conceptualised and scripted in-house and shot by award winning director Vaughan Arnell. The “no-cuts” continuous camera transitions were supported by cutting-edge CGI (computer generated imagery) work from MPC in London, the studio responsible for the Oscar winning SFX (special effects) work for the Jungle Book.