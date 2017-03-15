DXB Wows Passengers with the World’s Fastest Free Airport Wi-Fi

Dubai Airports has unleashed the world’s fastest free wi-fi connection at an airport to millions of passengers that travel through DXB each month. Aptly named WOW-Fi, the service provides internet connection up to a staggering 100mbps surpassing all other airports.

This follows Dubai Airports’ launch of an upgraded free unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi connection across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) in December last year.

Commenting on DXB’s latest offering, Michael Ibbitson, Executive Vice President of Technology and Infrastructure at Dubai Airports said, “As the biggest international airport in the world, we are at the heart of many journeys across the globe. To support these travellers, late last year we launched unlimited free high-speed Wi-Fi across our airports but our goal was to offer something they have never experienced at an airport before. With WOW-Fi passengers will get a speed of up to 100mbps to enable them to quickly download or upload emails, pictures, videos and social media updates and then get on with enjoying the airport or connecting to their friends and family across the world.”

“We are always looking at ways to enhance airport experience for our customers by introducing the latest and best in technology and constantly making improvements to our existing services and facilities. During the two months since the soft launch of WOW-Fi, the service has been enjoyed by an average of over 100,000 unique users per day. We are certain the WOW-Fi experience will impress the 89 million passengers we expect to welcome at DXB in 2017” he added.

The unlimited free Wi-Fi at DXB connects with just one click and offers speed that sets a new benchmark for airports globally. To ensure the speed and reliability, Dubai Airports is investing in more than 6,000 new Wi-Fi access points to upgrade the entire wireless network infrastructure across both airports. Dubai Airports also enhanced the internet links to 5Gbps each to provide the required bandwidth and resilience, while new web applications have also been specially developed for each terminal and concourse to improve information for passengers.