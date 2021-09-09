Dubai To Host the Gulf Blockchain Week 2021

In October, the global blockchain community will converge to Dubai for a premiere conference to discuss the latest industry developments.

World’s leading tech experts, investors and industry leaders will converge in Dubai for Gulf Blockchain Week 2021.

Co-hosted by NexChange Group, Evolution Group and EcoX Dubai, Gulf Blockchain Week 2021 will take place in JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. The week-long event, created in partnership with CV VC and CoinAgenda, will run from October 8 to October 15, 2021. The week’s core event Gulf Blockchain Summit is scheduled for October 11-12.

Conference themes include the hottest topics for Dubai and the whole MENA region:

Comprehensive regulation for diverse digital assets

Investment landscape and strategies

State Blockchain Strategies

Education credentials x blockchain

The Persian Gulf states refers to a set of countries that border the Persian Gulf. There are seven member states of the Arab League in the region: Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with a combined population of almost 100 million people. In the context of the new digital era and the emergence of disruptive technologies, obviously boosted by economic development of the region and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gulf states have managed to develop an advanced technological infrastructure via extensive research and piloting real life use cases.

Juwan Lee, Chairman of NexChange Group: “Since the start of the pandemic, the Gulf has really shown a leadership position in bringing together a central point as a blockchain hub. The reality is that the ecosystem has really been the strategic foresight over many years.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia have been on the forefront of blockchain research and implementation, researching and examining current and future applications of blockchain systems across banking and financial services, in supply chain management, and in the education sector.

Jorge Sebastião, Co-Founder EcoX: “Gulf Blockchain Week is an essential element of community building which brings together expert speakers as well as Ecosystem partners in a networking and knowledge transfer format; EcoX participation highlights its commitment to the blockchain community.”

Being one of the world’s brightest and wealthiest tech hubs, Dubai welcomes audiences passionate about smart technology applications for business, education, and finance. Hundreds of worlds known experts, investors, academics and business leaders will convene for Gulf Blockchain Week 2021 and define the blockchain agenda for the whole region.

Shailen Bhatia, Managing Director of Evolution Group: “In line with the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, we at Evolution Group along with our partners look forward to provide a platform for the participating members at Gulf Blockchain Week to adapt to the latest technologies and innovation practices at the global level in the blockchain ecosystem.”