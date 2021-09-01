Mauritius Looking Forward to Full Reopening of Borders in October 2021

The fully vaccinated international travellers will be welcomed in the country without restrictions.

The Republic of Mauritius is looking forward to the full reopening of its borders on 1st October, when vaccinated international travellers will be welcomed in without restrictions. Visitors who present a negative PCR test taken in the 72 hours before their departure will be able to explore the island freely from the moment they arrive.

A perfect climate awaits and beautiful hotels await the visitors who can enjoy various outdoor activities Mauritius has to offer as well as enjoy the world-renowned beaches.

Mauritius opened for international travel in July with certain restrictions. Currently, vaccinated guests spend 14 days in a special ‘resort bubble’ hotel.

The successful acceleration of the country’s vaccination programme has allowed Mauritius to progress with the full reopening and welcome visitors into a safe and secure environment. At this moment 1,322,232 vaccine doses have been administered in total to citizens and residents. The percentage of people vaccinated:

first dose: 59.06%

fully vaccinated: 47.46%

The Mauritian government took the decision in January to prioritise tourism workers and hotel staff in the vaccine rollout to ensure visitors will be welcomed into a safe and secure environment in Mauritius.

Arvind Bundhun, Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority said: “Mauritius is delighted to see the world opening up again for travel. We have been welcoming international visitors to our island since the middle of July and the ‘resort bubbles’ have proven a great success.

“We are looking forward to the next stage of our reopening on 1st October, when vaccinated visitors will be able to explore the island without restriction from the moment of their arrival. The safety and security of Mauritian residents, citizens and guests remains paramount.”

Airline capacity from Europe and the Middle East is currently provided by Air Mauritius, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Kenya Airways and British Airways.

International visitors can currently book their ‘resort bubble’ holidays either via tour operators or directly with the hotels. Unvaccinated travellers are required to complete a 14-day quarantine period in a designated quarantine hotel.

For full details of entry requirements and safety protocols, visit www.mauritiusnow.com