Emerging trends for UAE travellers include longer stays and more comprehensive holiday bookings made in advance, covering all aspects of a journey, from flights , hotels and attractions, to additional services including insurance, transfers, PCR testing, and more.

dnata Travel, the UAE’s longest-standing travel provider, is revealing the top destinations UAE travellers are booking for a summer holiday in 2021.

Experts at the UAE-based travel brand, part of the dnata Travel Group, are revealing where travellers from the UAE are seeking to take a break between July and October 2021, with a focus on destinations with clear regulations, no rules for quarantine on arrival, and direct flight options.

The top ten most booked holiday destinations for summer 2021 at the time of publishing include the Indian Ocean islands of the Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar; European city, beach and countryside hotspots across Turkey, Greece, Russia, Georgia, Italy and Cyprus; and travel to popular locations in the USA including Orlando, Florida and New York, New York.

Emily Jenkins, Head of Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “Ahead of the summer travel season, we have witnessed a surge in destinations easing requirements and opening up for vaccinated travellers. With the UAE’s impressive vaccination drive, our residents have seen the number of destinations open for them to explore increase significantly. Traveller confidence has also grown, particularly in travel to destinations which have been open for some time and with clear regulations, offer quarantine-free travel, and direct flights. An ideal example of this is the number one international destination of choice for summer 2021, the Maldives, which has been open for UAE travellers since July 2020.

“Traveller confidence and interest in travel to Europe is at an all-time high, as its popular locations continue to open for international tourists. Each country has its own set of guidelines, yet trends remain consistent in eased requirements for vaccinated travellers. Most popular for travel from the UAE include Turkey, Greece and Russia, which have been open for some time. Travellers are opting for Istanbul or the Turkish Riviera, Russia’s major cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg, and for Greece, its ever-popular islands, including Santorini and Mykonos. City and countryside retreats in Italy and Georgia are also gaining traction, alongside beach breaks in Cyprus, whilst search demand and bookings are up for those locations just recently opened including France, Spain and Malta.

“Travel to the USA is on the rise, particularly to the ‘theme park capital of the world’, Orlando, and the bright lights of New York City. With more destinations set to come online for UAE travellers in the coming months including Thailand’s largest island, Phuket, we predict that the top ten most-booked holiday locations from the UAE may change by the end of the summer. However, with the Indian Ocean only set to grow in popularity with Mauritius coming online in July, and Europe with the announcement of Switzerland, Ireland and other reopening plans across the continent – these are areas likely to remain trending with UAE travellers throughout the summer and beyond.”

With the Maldives its top-choice destination for UAE travellers for summer 2021 so far, dnata Travel is revealing its most popular resorts as the 5-star Kuramathi Island Resort, OBLU SELECT at Sangeli, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives; the latter part of the major Crossroads development, the Maldives’ first multi-island integrated resort complex complete with two hotels, a marina, and diverse retail, dining and entertainment options.

“A majority 58% of dnata Travel’s total number of Indian Ocean holiday bookings this summer are for All-Inclusive retreats, with only 8% for breakfast only, demonstrating an increase on previous years of travellers seeking a fuller experience and best value for money,” Jenkins revealed. “This represents a move across the board of customers seeking more from their summer holidays this year. Length of stay is up 30% with more customers booking seven nights plus, compared to an average three to five night stays in previous years. Travellers are also purchasing fuller packages through our one-stop travel shops – flights, hotels, transport and activities – and services such as insurance, marhaba services and fast-track PCR testing in advance, so they don’t need to add anything on upon arrival.”

The experts at dnata Travel have previously revealed a rise in domestic travel across the UAE in the past year which continues in to the summer months, with more unique experiences or ‘hidden gems’ on trend. Jenkins added: “We are also booking lesser-discovered locations for international travel from the UAE. As an example, for Greece, travellers are seeking advice on villages across its mainland for a truly authentic taste of the country, whilst Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta, and Spain’s Balearic Islands are also trending for Europe, just missing the top ten for bookings overall.”

To discover all of the options available from the UAE travellers this summer, the travel requirements page on dnataTravel.com is updated daily with guidelines for travel across a ‘traffic light’ system of top destinations for travel from the UAE, featuring those open for tourists, open but with some restrictions, and those currently closed for tourism.

Jenkins concluded: “We understand that booking travel might seem more complicated than before, but travellers can count on dnata Travel’s dedicated team of experts for all of the latest updates and information needed before and during travel. We are available, every day – online, in-store, via call, WhatsApp or email – for everything you might need to travel, expert support, and top travel offers from the UAE with free or flexible cancellations, and added value, all the way.”

To find out more, or to book your perfect summer holiday, access dnataTravel.com, or contact on social media @dnataTravel.