Emirates returns to Roland-Garros 2021 for the ninth consecutive year as the Official Airline and Premium Partner of the iconic Paris tournament, taking place from May 30th to June 13th, 2021. The airline has been a long-standing partner of Roland Garros since 2013 and has become a Premium Partner of the Grand Slam in 2018. With its five-year agreement, Emirates enjoys a significant presence throughout the tournament. As part of its Fly Better brand promise, the airline is proud to stand alongside Roland-Garros to share and grow the passion for sports, bring communities together and offer customers in France the best experiences in flight and on the ground.

Emirates commitment to Roland Garros is a natural extension of its existing tennis sponsorship portfolio around the globe, which now includes three of the four Grand Slams as well as 60 other tournaments across the year through a partnership with the ATP. The airline continues to use sports to connect fans and deliver world-class experiences to its customers, mirroring Emirates’ commitment to its customers through superior product and service.

This year, Emirates will connect tennis fans using the hashtag #EmiratesFlyBetterMoments to capture and share the excitement and passion for tennis throughout the day across media platforms.

Emirates currently operates two daily flights between Paris and Dubai, using a Boeing 777-300 as well as its iconic Airbus A380 aircraft, making it the only carrier to operate this double decked aircraft in the French sky. Through its hub in Dubai, Emirates serves more than 100 destinations worldwide with reinforced sanitary measures to ensure the safety and confidence of its passengers. Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. For additional information, visit www.emirates.com/wherewefly

Emirates’ tennis portfolio includes some of the highest profile events on the tennis calendar– the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open. The airline is also the Official Airline and Premier Partner of the ATP World Tour, delivering a powerful and consistent presence via the Tour’s iconic net branding across 60 tournaments in 32 countries in six continents.