flydubai Uses Cutting-edge Technology to Clean Aircraft Seat Covers

Dubai-based airline flydubai has begun using the latest version of a cutting-edge technology that tracks the cleaning cycles of each seat cover to help maintain the highest standards of in-flight hygiene and safety. The latest RFIDAeroTrack software by Irish company, Aerospace Software Developments (ASD), enhances efficiency by monitoring the cleaning of aircraft seat covers through technologically advanced RFID tags that are attached to individual seat covers to provide a unique identification, enabling the airline to keep track of the seat covers at every stage of the cleaning cycle and life span via RFID handheld scanners and labels.

Seat covers are scanned when removed from the aircraft and any seat cover that has reached its maximum number of cleaning cycles is taken out of service. The remaining covers are scanned again at the time that they are dispatched to the laundry, and tracked and labelled at various stages of cleaning, to keep track of their cleaning cycles and life span.

Commenting on the partnership, Mick Hills, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Maintenance at flydubai said: “we are always looking for new and innovative ways to help us to improve efficiency. RFIDAeroTrack has provided a solution to help manage the cleaning of our seat covers using the latest developments in technology and we look forward to the benefits that this service will provide.”

ASD and flydubai have been working in partnership for seven years, and In 2014, ASD implemented the first RFID solution in the aviation sector in the Middle East at flydubai. Since the implementation of RFIDAeroCheck, to track presence and expiry of emergency equipment on aircraft, ASD and flydubai have successfully implemented RFIDAeroTrack to address a number of flydubai business requirements.

Dave Browne, Managing Director of ASD, stated: “ASD has worked closely and successfully with flydubai for many years and this latest enhancement continues to demonstrate ASD’s ability to innovate and implement functionally-rich cost-effective solutions. ASD very much value this partnership and look forward to our continued business relationship with flydubai.”

This latest RFIDAeroTrack application functionality provides numerous benefits to the airline and aids compliance with all safety regulations. It also provides support for the management of the precautionary measures in relation to COVID-19. In addition, the application reduces the time to manage the removal and return of clean seat covers, as well as unnecessary cleaning costs by monitoring of the number of times that a seat cover is cleaned. The technology also enables the tracking of seat covers across multiple locations and helps maintain high standards of cabin cleanliness for the well-being of passenger.

The system is also able to manage a variety of other laundered items that need to be tracked and monitored.