Best Priced Independent House In Dubai

Priced to sell fast, this new independent house in Dubai is located in Al Furjan, in a close proximity to metro station and community center with many convenience stores.

The 4,773 sq ft property sits on a 6,458 sq ft lot and boasts 4 spacious bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. At AED 2,848,482 (approx. $776,072 USD), this property is a solid investment and a Dubai market find.

| Price per square foot: AED 596 ($162)

The living spaces are based on a highly refined and practical floor plan with an impressive layout that embodies the property’s true character. This Dubai villa is a solid investment in a good location with high enough guarantee for long term value.

Family homes redefined

Good quality and meticulous detail, excellent finishing is what you’ll get. Coming inside, the large entrance hallway welcomes you into the spacious lounge for amazing entertainment.

This premium standalone house has four bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes.

The first floor features three bedrooms including the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The fourth bedroom is conveniently located on the ground floor and very suitable for guests. This property offers comfort and undisturbed privacy within the large living spaces. In all, you’ll be getting;

● Welcoming entrance hallway

● Spacious lounge/dining room

● Open plan fitted kitchen / Laundry room

● Maids room with en-suite bathroom

● Ground floor 4th bedroom with en-suite bathroom

● 3 first floor bedrooms, master with en-suite bathroom

● Family Bathroom and Living Area

● Double private garage for your cars

● Further off-street parking for two cars

● Close to clubhouse with pool and gym, retail center

Prime property with full features and amenities

The ground floor is where you private sanctuary unlocks. It is designed with spacious living room and open plan kitchen. There’s also a large yard you can always retreat to, to soak in the sun or socialize with family and friends. There is also the possibility to install private swimming pool as well.

Inside this house, you will wake up every day to the beautiful and picturesque view of the already established family community, walking paths, and the all year round Dubai sun.

The pet-friendly property offers privileged access to a broad range of amenities that most people want from luxury homes. If you are seeking comfortable urban lifestyle, this independent house in Dubai will provide you with everything you need.

Al Furjan – Established Family Friendly Neighbourhood

Location is a key factor in the appeal and long term value of every real estate property.

The Al Furjan where it is located has become a top choice for wealthy individuals looking for luxury homes in family-friendly neighborhoods.

This premium investment can be yours for just AED 2,848,482 AED, cash or mortgage. You will also save more since there are no hidden fees. You’ll only have to pay 2% DLD fees. Moreover, the required down payment for mortgage buyers has now been reduced by 5% as part of UAE Central Bank relief package.

This brand new private house won’t be on the market for long. If you would like to receive further information, or book a viewing, kindly contact us today to get started.

