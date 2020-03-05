The Hottest Tech Sector Of 2020, Interview

Uber transformed transportation when it spent a fortune turning ride-sharing into a mainstream mode of transportation. But the 2.0 version of ride-sharing is where the real disruption begins. It fixes everything that’s wrong and latches onto a mega-trend the giants shouldn’t have ignored: ethical investing. This is where drivers get a boost, riders get a choice, and CO2 goes neutral.

In an exclusive interview, Facedrive CEO Sayan Navaratnam discusses:

• What Uber got wrong

• What Facedrive got right

• What the new ride-sharing model looks like

• How green ride-sharing can please everyone

• And why we should really be paying attention to millennials on this growth runway

OP: The ride sharing space has exploded over recent years. How much more growth is left in the market?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: There is a ton of mileage left on this growth runway for a very important reason: Millennials, and the younger generations in general, are increasingly opting out of car ownership. That’s the future. It’s a future of mobility without car payments, without parking payments, and without hassle. And it’s all being boosted further by rising vehicle prices and increasing fuel prices.

There are a lot of numbers out there for growth, and they’re all good. Market Research Future forecasts 20% growth for 2018-2023 … and we’re still in the early stages of adoption in many places.

Take Toronto, for example. Compared to other North American cities, Toronto is behind, but it’s seen consistent growth. And trends in rides hare growth suggest the market is not saturated and that growth will continue for the foreseeable future.

This was just ‘Ride-Share 1.0’. ‘Ride-Share 2.0’ will blow that away because it picks up on things that the first round didn’t while it was testing the market for a brand new idea.

OP: You are being called the climate friendly Uber and the ride sharing app for the environmentally conscious – how did the idea come about? And why do you think the industry is primed for disruption?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: Listen, we’re all about grabbing onto the biggest trends in tech before they’re mega-trends. So that takes us back to 2016, when we first came up with the idea. Whenever a major new trend emerges, it’s the job of the truly innovative to step back and say ‘OK, this is an explosively great idea – so what’s wrong with it?’ When you figure that out, and you’ve got the right network and the right people behind you, you can jump in on one of the biggest trends and disrupt a massive market at exactly the right time.

We saw what was wrong, and what was wrong was that this great idea emerged pretty much at the same time as environmentally friendly investing began to become more than just a passing fad.

No one really saw it at the time, but the past 12 months have solidified it, and Facedrive got out in front of it a couple of years early. We saw the opportunity for Facedrive to be the technology of choice that would bring ride-sharing customers something they’ve never had before: A choice.

We gave them a choice to go electric, or hybrid – or stay conventional. And we let them be responsible consumers regardless of their choice by offsetting CO2. In many ways, our technology is an equalizer in a world that has become extremely polarized. Things like ‘flight-shaming’ don’t help. Choice does because with choice comes responsibility, without shame. Everybody wins.

OP: How, exactly, is Facedrive climate friendly? What’s the process?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: It’s all about incentivizing both customers and drivers.

Facedrive pays drivers who drive electric or hybrid cars up to 85-90% of the fare to incentivize more eco-friendly vehicles on the road, while our competitors provide drivers with 70% of the fare. Through such incentives, we are actively changing behavior among drivers to reduce the CO2 emitted.

On the riders’ side, they can request EVs, hybrids, or gas-powered vehicles through the Facedrive App.

And it’s all seamless.

Our in-app algorithm calculates estimated CO2 for each journey and allocates a portion of the fare for carbon offset through tree-planting initiatives. We’ve got a partnership with Forests Ontario and other local tree-planting organizations.

In other words, you ride, you plant a tree. It’s simple.

And you can also track the number of trees you’ve planted on the app itself, as well as the impact of your decision to ride green. Last year alone, Facedrive planted over 3,500 trees in Ontario.

OP: Your larger competitors such as Uber and Lyft seem to be burning cash on an industrial level, and profitability seems very far away. How is Facedrive doing things differently than its competitors?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: Quite simply, Facedrive doesn’t have to make the same capital investments that our competition made in marketing and navigating city bylaws. That’s already been done in ‘Ride-Sharing 1.0’. We’ve already seen the shift to ride-sharing as a popular mode of transportation, so Facedrive is better positioned to target riders and convert users to our platform based on our core values.

To put it another way: Ride-sharing has already been sold to the public. It takes a lot less money to sell the improved version that represents a win for everyone.

OP: Uber and Lyft have prioritized rapid expansion over a healthy balance sheet, taking on extra debt and offering mind-blowing discounts to penetrate new markets. What is Facedrive’s plan to enter new markets?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: Again, we don’t have to prioritize in the same way, plus we’re offsetting CO2 at the same time—and without any premium to the cost.

We don’t blow out the balance sheet because when we launch in new cities, we test on a niche target audience first, like students and the environmentally conscious individuals. Afterwards, we fine-tune based on feedback and expand to the general public.

We have been operating in the Greater Toronto Area, London, Hamilton, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph. We will be launching in Orillia, Ottawa and Vancouver, B.C. soon. After that, later this year, it’s either the U.S. or the European market, so stay tuned for that progress.

OP: Uber and Lyft have spent tens of billions to build market awareness for ride sharing. How do you plan on taking market share away from them?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: We know this is a two-sided market, and I don’t think the giants have recognized that quite enough, and they will pay for it. The two sides to that market are riders and drivers. If both aren’t happy, this doesn’t work – or it only works for a while, until something better comes along.

One of our key focuses is providing better one-on-one customer service support for riders and drivers, while also developing key partnerships within the regions we operate to build grassroots support.

Facedrive is also committed to staying affordable.

For example, we have successfully been able to get 20% of the market share in one of the cities within 6 months of launch. We have a lean business model that can be replicated as we continue to expand cities across the country and the global market.

OP: What other developments do you expect to see in the ride sharing space over the coming years?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: We believe super apps will be the future of ride share, because ride-sharing is as much about tech as it is about anything.

A full ecosystem with delivery, entertainment, gamification, social components with ride share market being the core. So users can have access to everything from getting to work to eating to shopping – all in a single app. It’s the epitome of convenience with the huge added bonus of being green.

OP: As you’ve noted, ethical investing is getting huge traction. How do you plan on attracting these investment dollars and what sort of responses are you getting from institutions?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: We are just being true to our core values of being an environmentally conscious and socially responsible company and that has enabled us to gain noteworthy attention from the investment community. These days, with ethical investing turning into a mega-trend, and the market for ethical services hardly being saturated, once the word spreads, institutions come calling.

There is a significant shortage in the marketplace for institutions and funds who are looking to invest in ESG companies. And, again, Facedrive got out in front of this well in advance. We saw the growing trend and we were ready when it went ‘mega’.

OP: In 5 years’ time, or 10 years’ time, where do you see Facedrive? What is the long-term vision?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: Five years out, I’m sure we’ll be a household name, and not only known as a rideshare company. By then, we will have expanded to a one-stop shop for conscientious access to transportation to work, food delivery, shopping – any errand that can be done for you to make your life more convenient.

But we also plan to turn Facedrive into an extension of public transportation, especially in smaller municipalities that don’t have capital investments for transportation infrastructure.

Facedrive can be a solution to combat transportation issues, and that makes us welcome friends of local administrations. That, in turn, creates mountains of opportunities.

OP: What sort of reception are you getting from people who find out about the company and what you are doing?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: The response has been overwhelmingly positive – and, importantly, from all interested parties: drivers, riders, officials, investors and the general public. Many support and align with the core values of the company – eco-friendly, responsible, sustainable, affordable. But again, without the shaming and polarizing effect.

OP: The idea is great – but how is the business actually doing? Are members of the public signing up and actually using the service?

SAYAN NAVARATNAM: Currently, we have 74,018 users who have downloaded and created an account on the Facedrive platform. We had over 53,000 ride requests in the month of January 2020 alone. That’s a 226% increase since August 2019.

Of the riders who become active, close to 40% stay active monthly. This number is consistently increasing due to the increase in the number of drivers coming online. Most of the growth is organic, with very few dollars spent on advertising or marketing campaigns. That’s why Facedrive’s ‘Ride-Share 2.0’ is so potentially disruptive.

OP: Sayan thanks for joining us and good luck with all of the exciting developments that are taking place at Facedrive.

For those of you interested in learning more about the Facedrive app, you can find out more at: https://www.facedrive.com/

