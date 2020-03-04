Big Shopper Sale To Lure Bargain Hunters

One of the largest display and sale of fashion products and accessories is set to get under way at Expo Centre Sharjah in Sharjah.

To be held from March 4 to 7, 2020, the Big Shopper Sale will woo shoppers with the region’s largest showcase of fashion products and accessories at bargain prices. With their favourite brands up for grabs at throwaway prices, visitors can expect some of the best deals in town during all four days of the event.

A Major Centre of Trade

Sultan Shattaf, Director, Sales & Marketing, Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “A number of the most prestigious local and international brands are participating in the exhibition which is attracting huge turnout every year. This underlines the importance of such specialized events as they offer different tastes to suit different social classes and age groups and provide its visitors with a wide choice of goods, products, services, and luxury, thus saving time and effort.”

At the Expo Centre, we are keen on hosting this annual event to enhance the presence of companies in the emirate and meet the needs of consumers. This underlines Sharjah’s status as a major center of trade and a regional platform, in which a large number of international companies are based.

Shattaf urged visitors and residents to visit the exhibition to take advantage of the unique opportunities offered and enjoy a spectacular shopping experience, especially for those interested in grabbing high-quality products at attractive prices.

“The UAE is known as a shopper’s paradise for a reason. It’s a country where there is no shortage of malls, shopping centres, shopping festivals and boutiques, and shopping is considered a favourite pastime for both residents and visitors. The Big Shopper Sale offers a shopping experience that will be several notches higher by bringing all the major fashion brands and retailers together at one place and offering a slew of products at great prices that are not available anywhere else,”

The Big Shopper Sale will feature nearly 100 brands and retailers including Aeropostale, Birkenstock, Crocs, La Senza, Brand Bazzaar, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Lancome, Dolce & Gabbana, Cartier, Armani, Yves Saint-Laurent, Nine West, Call It Spring, Kate Quinn, Charanga, Disney Fashion by Liwa, Dwell, Gant, Gocco, Lovisa, Zippy, Bellissimo, Highlander, Orca, Cadac, Alcis, Outback, Picnic, Picnico, TVS, and many more.

“Apart from the leading brands and retail chains, visitors can expect heavy discounts, which makes it the only event of its kind during this time of the year that is offering jaw-dropping deals on a wide range of products, all at one place,” said said Mr. Jacob Varghese, CEO of Liz events, the organizer of the show.

Annual fashion sales in the GCC is valued at US $50 billion with the annual spending per person estimated at US $1,600 in the UAE, underscoring the propensity of its residents to spend big giving the region an outsized role among international markets, according to recent studies. Among the factors driving growth in the UAE and the region are high disposable incomes, a comparatively younger population and changing market dynamics.

Organised by Liz Exhibitions and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah, the four-day exclusive sale will have an entry fee of Dhs 5 that includes free parking.