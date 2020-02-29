All-day Breakfast at Lou’Loua Is A Fabulous Culinary Experience

Elevate your Culinary Experience to Enchanting at Dubai’s Hidden Gem: Lou’Loua by Nadia

Lou’Loua by Nadia is a vibrant and stylish café that blends modern Arabian flair with breath-taking décor and a menu full of inspired coffee creations, delicious Mediterranean cuisine with an Arabic twist, and unique dessert delights.

Ideally located on Jumeirah Beach Road, Lou’Loua by Nadia is a truly enchanting culinary setting – an idyllic space to relax over breakfast, catch up with friends over coffee, or enjoy a private celebration with loved ones. Inspired by the pearls of the Arabian Gulf, this hidden gem, in the heart of Jumeirah, epitomises modern Arabia in all its splendour and redefines contemporary Mediterranean cuisine with an Arabic twist, while retaining the inimitable warmth of traditional Arabic hospitality.

From the minute they walk through the door of Lou’Loua by Nadia, guests will find themselves immersed in aesthetically enthralling surroundings, complemented by an alluring ambience, spread over two floors. The breathtakingly beautiful colour scheme, with pearl-whites, dusty pinks, yellows and greys, symbolises the lustre and beauty of Arabian pearls. From the comfortable yet luxurious furniture and elegant sheer curtains to the sophisticated wall features, Lou’Loua has enchantment at every turn. It is impossible not to be captivated by the stunning array of gold, silver and glass chandeliers hanging from the ceilings of both levels of the café.

Guests can savour a carefully curated menu, featuring a modern fusion of mouth-watering Algerian recipes, expertly reimagined by Chef Sammy and his passionate team, along with delicious freshly baked bread and pastries prepared in the live bakery on the first floor. Every delectable dish is created with love, passion and care, from authentic recipes passed down through generations that have been redefined with contemporary creativity and served in beautifully crafted ware. With a wide selection of appetising breakfast options, soul-warming starters, light bites, and perfectly prepared main courses served with salads to choose from – Lou’Loua Café by Nadia is the ideal culinary escape.

There’s a reason why breakfast is known as the most important meal of the day, and that’s why Lou’Loua Café’s amazing all-day breakfast menu has an option for everyone, whether they’re early risers, those who love a sleep in, or anyone in between. From Shakshouka with Algerian Merguez, Menemen, French Toast, and Spanish Omelette from the Eggs Selection, to the Portuguese Bun, Homemade Granola, and signature Nadia’s Rose Crepe – each breakfast dish is as wholesome and irresistible as the next, offering every guest the perfect excuse to start the day on the right note.

The extensive selection of Arabic, Turkish and international coffee blends from the barista counter, along with loose leaf teas, freshly pressed juices and refreshing beverages, is enough to delight coffee-lovers and casual sippers alike, while the desserts on offer at Lou’Loua by Nadia are tasty enough to thrill everyone’s taste buds. It’s no surprise that people come from far and wide to sample Chef Sammy’s exquisite Popsicle Cakes – uniquely delicious desserts that have to be tasted to be believed.

For anyone looking for the ideal setting to host a group celebration or enjoy an intimate dining experience with loved ones, the first floor at Lou’Loua by Nadia is perfect. The combination of natural light and exquisitely crafted light fixtures makes this expansive space an opulent utopia for those in search of an escape from the hustle and bustle of Dubai. Guests are invited to lose themselves in the comfort of the lounge seating or enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience in the dining areas, with the live bakery on display for all to marvel at.

In addition to highest quality of service from the passionate team, guests can avail of complimentary valet parking on arrival, so there is no need to worry about wasting time before enjoying the Lou’Loua Café experience.

Lou’Loua by Nadia is open daily

from 8am to 11pm, Sunday to Wednesday

& 8am to 12am Thursday to Saturday

For reservations and enquiries, please call +971 433 313310

or Email info@loulouacafe.com

