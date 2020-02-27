UAE, GCC Citizens Suspended from Travel Using National ID

The UAE and other GCC citizens can’t travel using national ID only under a temporary ban by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA.

The measure, which will come into force at 12:01 on 28th February, is taken as part of a series of precautions to counter the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The authority highlighted the necessity of using valid passports, to monitor the movement of individuals to and from countries where the virus is present and could pose a threat to UAE citizens and residents.

“The UAE citizens residing abroad who left the country using their ID cards, as well as GCC citizens who entered the UAE prior to the decision, are exempt,” the ICA said, adding, that, “These procedures are temporary and subject to review and reassessment.”