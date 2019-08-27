Future of Work Report Predicts Demand for Jobs in UAE over the Next 10 Years

Nine in ten UAE professionals feel confident and excited about the future of work

Seven in ten recruiters in the UAE say that the hiring process is going to change in the future. Nearly nine in 10 say the process will be fully online, significantly faster, and more reliant on artificial intelligence, automation, and people analytics.

At the same time, nine in ten UAE respondents feel either “confident” about the future of work and believe they will be successful or they feel “excited” and see a world full of possibilities.

Bayt and YouGov, a global pioneer in online market research, released the results of the Future of Work in the MENA 2019 report, based on a study amongst nearly 5,000 employers and working professionals in the region. The survey revealed a variety of insights on the skills employees must have to be competitive today, the most significant changes driven by technology, the most effective ways to hire and develop talent as well as the future of job seeking.

The future of skills and qualifications

UAE companies favor employees with both interpersonal and technical skills. Results show that while soft skills such as time management (96%), teamwork (96%) and communication (97%) are considered the most important today, more than half of the respondents (55%) believe that both technical and soft skills will be equally important 10 years from now. On the other hand, two in five respondents (37%) believe that technical skills will become more important.

Organizations in the UAE are focusing on strategically recruiting and retaining for a skilled workforce. According to respondents, creative thinking (93%), computer skills (93%) and communication (91%) will be the top skills for jobseekers in the next 10 years – followed by job-specific skills (89%), time management (88%), teamwork (88%), people management (83%) and adaptability (84%).

From a hiring perspective, previous job experience (89%) and CV presentation (84%) are considered as the most important factors in finding qualified people. Degree specialization, diversity and cultural fit also play a major role in hiring decisions.

10 years from now, respondents say that previous job experience (85%) will continue to be the topmost factor influencing hiring, followed closely by specialization of the candidate (80%) and CV presentation (80%).

The future of job roles

Organizations of the future will increasingly use technology to create extraordinary products, services, and experiences that were previously impossible. As technology is augmenting and enhancing jobs in the UAE, about 81% of the respondents believe that the demand of software engineers is likely to increase over the next 10 years along with demand for directors, project managers, system administrators and designers.

Employers in the UAE could grow and broaden employee’s skills, not just through formal learning but by being exposed to a myriad of new jobs and roles inside the company to increase their engagement levels while stemming job hopping. When it came to getting transferred to another job or department when the demand for a current job role decreases, respondents were split on how easy or difficult that task is.

The future of recruitment

Interestingly, a whopping 96% of UAE recruiters agree that online job sites and professional platforms will dominate and be the most popular recruiting tools within 10 years.

The pace of change is only expected to accelerate further – seven in ten recruiters in the UAE believe that the hiring process is likely to change in the next 10 years. 84% of UAE respondents agree that managing the employer’s brand and reputation will be critical for attracting talent.

Compared to traditional methods, UAE recruiters have huge hopes for AI and technology in the hiring process. 86% of recruiters agree that response time to applicants is likely to increase using Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS). 84% of recruiters also suggest that the future of hiring will rely more on automation, Artificial Intelligence, and analytics.

On the jobseeker’s end, considering an increased need for reliable information from the frontlines of change – more than half the respondents believe that online job boards and career websites (55%) and social and professional networks (53%) will be the most reliable job seeking sources in the future. Interestingly, only about one third of the respondents (32%) consider company website to be more reliable in the future.

Data for the Future of Work in the MENA 2019 survey was collected online from June 20 to July 10, 2019. Results are based on a sample of 4,803 respondents from the following countries: UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Sudan, and others.