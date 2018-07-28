DSS Deal of the Day at Juicy Couture

As part of the ongoing incredible sales of this year’s Dubai Summer Surprises’ (DSS), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Tourism, releases the Deal of the Day (DOTD) for tomorrow, Saturday 28th July.

City Centre Mirdif is the place to be for style savvy ladies this Dubai Summer Surprises as popular clothing brand, Juicy Couture will be offering up to 80% off women’s fashion dresses for one day only! Shoppers looking to grab a snazzy dress at a great price can head to the store at City Centre Mirdif on Saturday 28th from 10am until stocks last

A new promotion for this 21st edition of DSS, Dubai’s annual summer citywide celebration, DOTD boasts a list of local and international brands offering an exclusive deal on a specific day and at a specific shopping location until 4th August and from 10am until stocks last. Each day of DSS, DOTD will give savvy shoppers the opportunity to shop until they drop, grabbing bargains on everything from apparel to accessories and cosmetics to high-end homeware.

The full calendar of events and information for DSS can be found on the website, www.dubaisummersurprises.com or @DSSsocial.