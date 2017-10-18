Union Coop Launches Online Shopping Website

Union Coop, the largest consumer cooperative in UAE, has launched its e-commerce website, allowing consumers to shop online for a wide range of products from international brands of Electronics and Household appliances.

Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness and Marketing Department, said that Union Coop has launched its e-commerce website www.unioncoop.ae to keep up with the trend in the retail world and to provide the convenience of shopping and to provide best services to consumers at competitive prices.

The website is currently available in English and it will soon be available in Arabic to make it easy to shop for the different nationalities residing in the UAE.

“Online shopping has many conveniences, as a person can go online whenever and wherever it suits them, allowing them to get extra information, compare prices, and other positive points,” Al Bastaki said, adding that Union Coop intends to add food and non-food products in the future, allowing shoppers to pick their favorite items with few clicks”.

“Customers can continue to enjoy Tamayaz points and also the purchase details registered for Shareholder’s , and exclusive promotions are run in the E commerce website time to time and pre-booking of new launch of popular products also made available to the customers “he added

“With the launch of the online shopping channel, now customers from other Emirates can register and shop items which will be promptly delivered to their choice of destinations” he noted.