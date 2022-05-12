Samsung Partners with Microsoft to Extend Microsoft 365 Subscription Opportunities

Samsung Gulf Electronics Co., Ltd. announced its partnership with Microsoft to extend Microsoft 365 subscription opportunities to its customers upon purchasing the latest addition to the Galaxy portfolio: the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Now, with storage options on OneDrive amounting to 1TB.

The partnership reinforces the brand’s mission to continue delivering the best services to its customers.

Osman Alborada, Head of Mobile Experience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said, “Our longstanding partnership with Microsoft is a token to our common goal to breaking the barriers of innovation and enhancing customer experiences throughout. I am delighted to be announcing this new offer which is a reflection of our common efforts with Microsoft. Together, we have created experiences between platforms, services, and world-class products that are easier to use than any time before. I wish to thank Microsoft for their trust and look forward to the next steps.”

Under the partnership, Samsung is offering a 1-year complimentary subscription to Microsoft 365 worth AED 299 to customers who buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra and any of the Galaxy Tab S8 series devices to open, edit and save Office documents – now on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneDrive and OneNote applications.

Henrik Baunsgaard, General Manager MEA, Consumer Channel Sales & Marketing at Microsoft added, “Technology is more important than ever. While life has changed for our customers, some important things remain as true today as always. People need to connect. They need to work. They need to enjoy life. But they need to do those things in new and different ways. Our world-renowned Microsoft 365 suite of apps allows users to stay connected and get things done, from work to play. Together, Samsung and Microsoft can meet these needs of today better than we could separately.”

The new partnership also provides users the chance to save Samsung Notes as Word and PowerPoint documents. The S Pen can be now also used for Drawing modes in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. And with DeX mode, users can enjoy a convenient desktop like Microsoft Office experience on the go.

The new Microsoft Office 365 offer is now available for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8 Series. Customers opting for the new Microsoft Office 365 offer will also be enjoying storage of 1TB on OneDrive for 1 Year, and link it with Samsung Gallery.