UAE Ranked First Globally in 22 Indicators, Global Competitiveness Report

The UAE is one of the world’s top 20 economies in terms of FDI. AIM 2022 will explore pivotal themes, including mainstreaming Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investments and importance of special economic zones (SEZ), among other relevant topics. The event this year will witness the who’s who of the industries as banking, finance, retail, agriculture, energy and more. The participants will highlight several interesting topics as – attracting quality investments, integrating innovative approaches in investment promotion, FDIs for future cities, zero risk startups, Metaverse experience and more.

While bringing in foreign investment to the UAE has been AIM’s prime goal, figures reflect the success story. The UAE ranked first regionally and 9th globally in the Global Competitiveness Report 2021 issued by the Global Competitiveness Centre and ranked first globally in 22 indicators. Despite the UN’s figures that global foreign direct investment flows decreased by 42 per cent in 2020, the UAE recorded a 44 per cent growth in inward FDI flows in 2020, compared to 2019, to reach AED73 billion.

AIM 2022 sessions will focus on different subjects reflecting the need of the hour. The forum is one of the most exclusive investments gatherings in the world, bringing together prominent political, economic, financial and academic figures. The much-acclaimed event has achieved several historic milestones as it offers a truly-knowledge based forum with cutting edge information on the latest developments in FDI and related issues.

“Flexibility of business environment, constant update of provisions to meet global standards, keeping capital inflows flowing have all contributed to making the UAE a global magnet for investment and entrepreneurship. Stepping in to make such an endeavour a grand success has been the instrumental role of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM), an initiative of the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, which has continuously served as a stimulating platform for ideas and programmes related to investments,” said Dawood Al Shezawi, President of the Annual Investment Meeting Organizing Committee.

It has been noted that the digital technologies particularly, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and other disruptive technologies are all major and initiatives for FDIs.

With the stage set for another vibrant session, statistics has proved AIM’s inherent strength as a powerful platform.