UAE’s Transition to 4-And-Half Day Work Boosts its Drive to Become Global Capital of Future Economy

Virtue PR & Marketing Communications said that the UAE’s strategic step of reducing the working weekdays to 4.5 and moving the weekend to Saturday and Sunday will further accelerate the country’s global ranking at the top of the most attractive destinations for job seekers and living.

“Last October, HSBC’s 14th annual Expat Explorer study said that the UAE jumped 10 places to be ranked the fourth-best place in the world to live and work. With the new introduction, the UAE will even rise to the first spot in the coming years,” said Firas Sleem, CEO of Virtue PR & Marketing Communications.

This significant move also contributes in achieving work-life balance as part of the UAE Centennial 2071 pillar of ‘a happy and cohesive society’. Some objectives in this regard include establishing a secure, tolerant, cohesive and ethical society that embraces happiness and a positive lifestyle and a high quality of life.

“The vision of the UAE to top the list of countries to live and work globally demonstrates the country’s far-sighted goal of becoming not only the world’s most liveable destination, but also a global capital of future economy in finance, international trade, logistics, aviation, MICE, green economy, sustainability, artificial intelligence, innovation and other vibrant industries,” added Sleem.

“Moreover, the new step demonstrates the UAE’s openness to the diversity of cultures being home to over 200 nationalities. It will not only spearhead the UAE’s position on the global map for its liveability, but also serve as a benchmark for others to follow,” said Sleem.

As announced, the UAE will enact the change starting Jan. 1, 2022 adopting a 4 1/2-day working week, with Friday being a half day.

“While the new rule will enhance work-life balance of the citizens and residents of the country, it will also make the UAE a lead destination for international corporations, foreign investments and high-profile jobs” concluded Sleem.