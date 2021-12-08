New DFM Trading Hours Announced from Monday to Friday

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced its new trading hours that will come into effect as of Monday, 3rd of January 2022, with a five hours trading session between 10 am and 3 pm from Monday to Friday.

The Monday to Friday trading window align with local and international financial institutions and further contribute to DFM’s recent momentum by expanding the presence of international participants on DFM, as they currently contribute 50% of the market’s trading activities and represent one-third of the investor base.

The new trading hours are set in coordination with local and international market participants including; investors, brokerage firms and financial institutions, and will harmonise DFM’s operations with international financial markets, a factor that will enhance the market’s competitiveness regionally and globally.