Emirates Skywards Brings Back Exclusive Tier Miles Offer on Everyday Spend

Members can now earn Tier Miles on all co-branded credit card spends with participating partners until 31 st December 2021.

Earn more, fly better and unlock an extensive range of rewards and privileges.

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has announced the return of its exclusive offer enabling ADIB Emirates Skywards Cardholders, Emirates-Citibank Credit Cardholders and Emirates NBD Skywards Credit Cardholders the opportunity to earn Tier Miles, in addition to Skywards Miles on everyday spends until 31st December 2021. The offer is valid on all eligible spends across all categories, including: online shopping, utility bill payments, groceries, educational fees, and much more. With travel restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, the loyalty programme remains agile and flexible – introducing more ways for members to earn Tier Miles on the ground, in addition to flying with Emirates and flydubai. Members can now fast-track to the next Tier quicker and unlock fantastic travel benefits in the air and on-ground. The offer will also soon be extended to all Emirates Skywards co-branded credit cards in the UAE, including the Emirates Islamic Skywards Cards, Emirates Skywards DIB Credit Cards and RAKBANK Emirates Skywards World Elite Mastercard.

Fast track to the next Tier quicker

Earn 1 Tier Mile for every 4 Skywards Miles with the ADIB Emirates Skywards Cards, Emirates Citibank Credit Cards and Emirates NBD Skywards Credit Cards. Swipe the card and fast-track to the next Tier quicker – unlocking elite tier benefits such as bonus Miles while flying Emirates and flydubai, Emirates lounge access, priority check-in, complimentary seat selection, additional baggage allowance, and many more privileges.

Members can earn even more Miles when spending with their Emirates Skywards cobrand credit cards across a variety of hotel, car rental, retail and lifestyle partners such as The Dubai Mall, skywardsmilesmall.com, Skywards Everyday, Emirates Skywards Hotels and more. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets with Emirates and partner airlines, upgrades, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy experiences.

Emirates Skywards continues to pioneer innovative ways for its 1.9 million UAE based members to earn and spend Miles in the air and on-ground. The loyalty programme was one of the first in the world to offer its members an extension on tier status until 2022. Emirates Skywards is also currently offering double Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights booked until 31 July 2021. The validity of any Skywards Miles due to expire since April 2020 has also been further extended until 31 December 2021, providing Emirates Skywards members with more opportunities to spend Miles on an extensive range of benefits and privileges.