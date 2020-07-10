Emirates Resumes Flights to 6 More Cities

Airline’s network connects over 50 cities to and through Dubai in August

Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Geneva (from 15 July), Los Angeles (from 22 July), Dar es Salaam (from 1 August), Prague and Sao Paulo (from 2 August), and Boston (from 15 August), offering customers even more travel options.

This will take the airline’s network to 58 cities by mid-August, including 20 points in Europe and 24 points in the Asia Pacific.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’ve seen an uptick in customer interest and demand since the announcement of Dubai’s re-opening, and also with the increased travel options that we offer as we gradually re-establish our network connectivity. We continue to work closely with all stakeholders to resume flight operations while ensuring that all necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of our customers and employees are in place.”

Emirates customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Emirates’ hub in Dubai. Customers can also stop over or travel to Dubai, as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Travel with confidence

With the gradual re-opening of borders over the summer, Emirates has revised its booking policies to offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 31 July 2020 for travel on or before 30 November 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to COVID-19, or when they book a Flex or Flex plus fare. More information here.

Premium customers can enjoy Emirates’ Chauffeur Drive service and relax in its Lounge facility at Dubai International airport, with the restart of these signature services after a full health and safety review. Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/returntoDubai

Visitors to Dubai should hold an international travel insurance policy covering Covid-19 for the duration of their stay. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai: www.emirates.com/flytoDubai

Travel restrictions: Customers are reminded that travel restrictions remain in place, and travellers will only be accepted on flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries. Visit: www.emirates.com/wherewefly

Dubai residents can check the latest travel requirements at: www.emirates.com/returntoDubai