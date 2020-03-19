Severe Global Recession in H1 of 2020, Economists Consensus

A new research note from Deutsche Bank says that in the first half of 2020 the world will experience a “severe global recession”.

Also according to S&P Global, the coronavirus outbreak has plunged the world’s economy into a global recession. The credit-rating agency, which determines the credit worthiness of governments and companies around the world, said that the virus has severely disrupted economic activity. It appears far more drastic than previous estimates. S&P said the damage to economic activity is about to get worse in United States and Europe.

Aggregate demand is plunging in China in the first quarter, and will plunge in the euro-area and the United States in the second quarter.

The note from Deutsche Bank’s economics team stated: “We now have early evidence of the negative economic impact on China and it has been far in excess of our initial projections. This, among other factors, including more widespread and draconian containment measures to deal with the spread, the emergence of strain in credit markets, and sharp tightening of financial conditions have caused us to revise down substantially our global growth forecasts in the first half of the year.”

In China, the Deutsche Bank team says the economy fell at about a 9% quarterly rate or 30% annual rate in the first quarter.