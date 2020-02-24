FAB Shareholders Approve Distribution of 74% Cash Dividends

All agenda items approved by shareholders, including distribution of cash dividend of 74 fils per share

New elected FAB board expands from 9 to 11 members

H.E. Abdulhamid Saeed takes a seat on FAB board

André Sayegh nominated as Group Chief Executive Officer

New board members appointed on three-year terms: H.E. Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) concluded its General Assembly Meeting (GAM) today at FAB’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. All items on the agenda were discussed and approved including the distribution of 74% cash dividends (AED 0.74 per share, implying total cash dividends of AED 8.08 Billion) for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Owners of FAB shares registered on Thursday, 5th March 2020 (i.e. buyers on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020) are entitled to cash dividends.

New board members elected

FAB has increased the size of its board from 9 to 11 members. This follows the election of the new board for a period of three years:

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

H.E. Sheikh Mohamad Bin Saif Bin Mohamad Al Nahyan

H.E. Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi (new)

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber (new)

H.E. Sheikh Ahmed Mohd Sultan Al Dhahiri

H.E. Jassim Mohammed AlSeddiqi

H.E. Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi

H.E. Mohamed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi

H.E. Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi

H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi (new)

H.E. Abdulhamid Saeed (new)

Having completed their current term, two members will also be leaving the board:

H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak

H.E Nasser Ahmed Khalifa Ahmed Alsowaidi

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The creation in 2017 of First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, was a quantum leap for the banking sector in the region. With its AA- rating, FAB is considered an exceptionally strong bank on a global level. It enjoys a diversified, high calibre of staff expertise enabling FAB to contribute to economic growth both in the UAE and regionally. I would like to thank our board members for their guidance and counsel over the last three years and would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak and H.E. Nasser Ahmed Khalifa Ahmed Alsowaidi for the strong leadership and invaluable contribution they have each made to FAB and to the region.”

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues: “I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome the four distinguished regional leaders joining our board and I look forward to drawing upon their insights and perspectives as FAB continues its growth journey, taking a leading role in championing development and driving change towards a more sustainable future for generations to follow.

“In less than three years, FAB has emerged as a key driver of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision and an important growth engine in the markets where we operate. Abdulhamid Saeed was the driving force behind this achievement, and under his leadership, FAB has grown into the UAE’s largest bank with total assets of AED 822 Billion (USD 224 Billion) as of December-end 2019. Having created and led one of the region’s largest banking institutions since its inception, Abdulhamid Saeed will now take a seat on the board of directors. I look forward to working with the bank’s leadership as we begin a new chapter in FAB’s growth story.”

Deputy Group CEO nominated to succeed current Chief Executive

André Sayegh, current Deputy Group CEO and Group Head of Corporate & Investment Banking at FAB, has been nominated as the new Group Chief Executive, subject to final UAE Central Bank approval. He will succeed H.E. Abdulhamid Saeed, who has been elected to the board where he will continue to play a central role in overseeing the bank’s growth strategy.

H.E. Abdulhamid Saeed said: “It has been a privilege to see FAB grow into a regional banking leader and I thank H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this opportunity and his guidance over many years. I would also like to thank the board and everyone I have worked with during this incredible journey.

“André will bring an unparalleled depth of experience to the role of FAB Group CEO, knowing that he had earlier been legacy FGB’s Group CEO for 10 years. My role on the board will allow me to contribute to the FAB growth story in a new way, both in the UAE and internationally. Underpinned by exceptional financial strength and unmatched ambition, we at FAB are only at the beginning of a new journey that is defined by the strength of our operations, the quality of our people and the clarity of our vision.”