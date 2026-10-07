Dubai shopping keeps changing, and this autumn brings a long list of arrivals. Some are entire malls. Others are flagships, refreshed stores or a single corner in a hotel tower. Taken together, they show you where the city’s retail scene is heading.

Skylight Mall Brings a 360 Store Destination to Al Khail Road

Start with the biggest news. Dubai Retail has announced Skylight Mall, a new super regional mall opening in 2027 on Al Khail Road. It will hold more than 360 stores across 1.3 million sq ft, and it brings the group’s total to 58 malls and lifestyle destinations across the emirate.

The location tells you who it is for. Skylight Mall sits close to Jumeirah Village Triangle, Jumeirah Islands and The Springs, communities where thousands of families already live. Until now, residents here have driven across the city for a full day of shopping. Skylight Mall brings that day closer to home. The name hints at daylight inside, a feature Dubai already knows well. Mall of the Emirates, for example, crowns its Fashion Dome with a glass dome 40 metres across. Dubai Retail has not yet named the architect or shared design details.

Neighbourhood Shopping Arrives at Nad Al Sheba Gardens

Skylight Mall is still a year away, but the same idea of shopping close to home has already arrived elsewhere. The Grand at Nad Al Sheba Gardens began its phased opening on 19 August. Its first big draw is the neighbourhood’s first Waitrose, with dining, a pharmacy, beauty and wellness businesses to follow. For residents, this means groceries and daily errands without a drive to a larger mall.

Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates Refresh Their Line-Up

While new neighbourhood centres open, the city’s established malls are refreshing what they offer. At Dubai Mall, Lefties has opened a flagship of more than 4,000 square metres, operated by Azadea. It carries women’s, men’s and children’s collections, and it brings Lefties Home to the region for the first time. If you have shopped Lefties before, the homeware section is the new reason to visit.

Over at Mall of the Emirates, ALDO has opened a new flagship concept, and Dubai is the first city in the world to get this format. The store gives more space to handbags and accessories and puts more care into how products are displayed. The mall itself is changing too. THAT Concept Store is preparing to close its physical shop there as redevelopment moves forward. The store still trades for now, and the brand plans to continue online.

The refresh extends to Dubai Festival City, where NEW YORKER reopened on 3 September after a full refurbishment. It is the same store in the same place, with a new look.

Six New Brands Head to Dubai Hills Mall

Next on the list is Dubai Hills Mall, which has six brands on the way. Ulta Beauty, 12 STOREEZ, American Eagle, Alo Yoga, APM Monaco and The Cheeseroom were all announced in August as opening soon. Ulta Beauty and Alo Yoga will draw the most attention, since both have strong followings among residents who already shop them abroad.

AC Milan Opens Its First Store Outside Italy

From the biggest malls, the story ends in one of the smallest spaces. On 21 September, AC Milan opened its first retail corner outside Italy, on the 30th floor of SIRO One Za’abeel. For a club with a history going back to 1899, choosing Dubai as its first stop abroad says a lot about the city’s pull.

The launch felt more like a morning out than a shop opening. Club legend Serginho met fans, guests browsed the collection, and everyone finished with a functional fitness class. The range includes the current 2026/27 Home Jersey, the limited edition 125th Anniversary Jersey and collaborations taking the famous red and black into fashion and culture. The anniversary shirt is the piece to look for.

Retailers Reinvent Their Offerings for the Future

Seen together, these openings show a clear pattern. New malls and community centres follow Dubai’s population into growing neighbourhoods. Established malls invest in bigger flagships, first-in-the-world formats and better presentation. And heritage brands choose small, distinctive addresses where the setting tells part of the story. Whatever kind of shopper you are, this autumn gives you something new to explore.

Sterling Capital editorial note: Sterling Capital Real Estate follows new retail across Dubai as a signal for residential demand, from Al Khail Road to Nad Al Sheba Gardens. A major mall or a first Waitrose nearby changes daily life for tenants and buyers. Speak to Sterling Capital about leasing and sales in these communities.