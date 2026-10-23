UAE’s Season Starts Tomorrow: Your Event Calendar to December

From tomorrow night to mid December, the UAE stages a UFC card, a DP World Tour championship, the Formula 1 season finale, GITEX Global and more than a dozen headline shows. Here is everything on the calendar, date by date.

OCTOBER

Saturday 24 October: UFC 333, Etihad Arena, Yas Island

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for a full fight card in the largest indoor arena in the Middle East.

Sunday 25 October: Russell Peters, Yas Island

One of the world’s best known stand ups opens the Abu Dhabi Comedy Season.

NOVEMBER

2 to 3 November: Dubai FinTech Summit, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

DIFC brings banks, regulators and fintech founders together for two days on AI, digital payments and digital assets.

2 to 5 November: ADIPEC, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi

One of the world’s largest energy gatherings fills ADNEC for four days of talks on energy security, investment and new technology.

5 to 8 November: Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, Yas Links

The opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs. Every shot counts toward the season title, and you walk the course beside the players.

Friday 13 November: Hans Zimmer, Etihad Arena

The composer behind Gladiator, Inception and Dune plays his film scores live.

Saturday 14 November: Real American Freestyle, Yas Island

RAF wrestling makes its Middle East debut.

Throughout November: Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, Yas Island

Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Aries Spears, Nemr, Amine Radi and Mina

Nader take the stage across the month.

18 to 21 November: Dubai Future Week, Emirates Towers and Museum of the Future, Dubai

Dubai Future Foundation hosts four days of talks and showcases on AI, technology and the cities of tomorrow.

23 to 26 November: Big 5 Global, Dubai World Trade Centre

The region’s largest construction show, with summits on smart buildings, AI in construction and liveable cities.

Friday 27 November: Tarkan, Etihad Arena

The Turkish pop star plays a Friday night show.

Saturday 28 November: Ramy Sabry, Etihad Arena

The Egyptian singer closes the month with a Saturday night show.

DECEMBER

Wednesday 2 December: Andrea Bocelli, Yas Island

The Italian tenor opens the Yasalam festival and the countdown to race weekend.

3 to 6 December: Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit

The final race of the Formula 1 season runs under the lights. Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons and Anyma headline the Yasalam concerts across race weekend.

7 to 10 December: Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Al Maryah Island

Investors, bankers and policymakers meet under this year’s theme, The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships.

7 to 11 December: GITEX Global, Expo City Dubai

The region’s largest technology show opens at its new home, the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City. You can see AI, robotics and flying taxis up close.

Friday 18 December: Disney+ Movies in Concert, Yas Island

Film scores played live close the season.

Pick your dates and book now. The first two events are this weekend, and race week fills the island fastest.