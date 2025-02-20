Abu Dhabi to Host Largest Russian Festival at Yas Bay Waterfront

Experience the rich flavours, artistry, and culture of Russia in the heart of the UAE

The UAE capital is set to welcome the “Made in Russia ” Festival & Fair, taking place from 21 to 25 February 2025 at Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Organised in collaboration with the Russian Export Center, this vibrant festival invites residents and visitors to embark on an immersive journey into Russia ’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, and cutting-edge industries, all in a lively and entertaining atmosphere.

With free entry, the festival promises a diverse programme filled with exciting showcases, live performances, and exclusive shopping experiences featuring authentic Russian products.

A Taste of Russia : Culinary Experiences & Specialty Products

Visitors can explore a wide selection of premium Russian products, including luxurious sweets, freshly baked goods, creamy ice cream, exquisite berry jams, and the beloved traditional pastila. The festival also features dairy products, healthy snacks, and fitness essentials, catering to a variety of tastes.

For food lovers, live cooking demonstrations will showcase iconic Russian dishes, including blini ( Russian pancakes) and syrniki (cottage cheese pancakes), giving guests the chance to witness the art of Russian cuisine and indulge in an authentic tasting experience.

The festival brings together over 10 leading Russian beauty brands, featuring eco-friendly, natural skincare and cosmetic products known for their high quality and effectiveness. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover and purchase exclusive beauty products that reflect Russia ’s growing reputation in the global cosmetics industry.

One of the festival ’s cultural highlights is Mezen painting, a centuries-old artistic tradition from Russia ’s northern regions. This distinctive art form is characterised by its bold black and red patterns, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the Mezen region in Arkhangelsk. Guests can explore the intricacies of this craft and witness live demonstrations by skilled artists.

Spectacular Russian Music & Dance Performances

The festival will host captivating live performances by some of Russia ’s most renowned artists, including:

• ”Slaviane” Folk Ensemble – An award-winning folk music group from Moscow’s State Academic Theatre “Russkaya Pesnya”, known for their dynamic performances.

• ”Islamey” State Folk Song Ensemble – A celebrated group from Adygea, performing a rich repertoire of traditional Russian and North Caucasian music.

• Opera sensation Daria Kuznetsova, bringing the grandeur of classical Russian opera to Abu Dhabi.

• The world-famous TODES dance troupe, led by the legendary Alla Dukhova, delivering electrifying choreography and breathtaking performances.

Families and children will enjoy exclusive screenings of Russia ’s most popular animated films, presented by leading studios such as Platoshka, Mechtalet, RIKI Group, and Soyuzmultfilm. In the evenings, the festival transforms into an entertainment hub with a DJ KIDY music performance and a vibrant nightlife atmosphere.

For art lovers and tech enthusiasts, the Prostor digital art platform by VK will showcase contemporary Russian art, while a specially curated virtual reality gaming zone will provide an immersive VR experience powered by Lasertag.

Beyond culture and entertainment, the festival also serves as a strategic business platform to promote Russian exports and foster new commercial partnerships. A dedicated B2B networking programme will bring together industry professionals, paving the way for exciting trade and investment opportunities between Russia and the UAE.