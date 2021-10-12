Experience Emirates’ Flagship A380 with Special Fares to Over 20 Destinations

With more destinations being added to Emirates’ A380 network, there’s no better time to rediscover your favourite cities, visit family and friends or just take a relaxing family holiday this winter. Emirates’ A380 network is expanding to 27 cities, and the airline is offering travellers the chance to fly in style with special fares starting from AED 1,275.

The offer is valid for bookings made from today until 18 October 2021, for travel until 15 June 2022.

Economy and Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to Cairo from AED 1,395 in Economy Class and AED 4,995 in Business Class; Istanbul from AED 1,875 in Economy Class and AED 10,380 in Business Class; Moscow from AED 2,205 in Economy Class and AED 7,815 in Business Class; Los Angeles from AED 3,335 in Economy Class and AED 19,035 in Business Class; New York from AED 3,255 in Economy Class and AED 14,655 in Business Class; Amman from AED 1,735 in Economy Class and AED 5,775 in Business Class; Riyadh from AED 1,375 in Economy Class and AED 6,975 in Business Class and Jeddah from AED 1,275 in Economy Class and AED 5,275 in Business Class, amongst others.

Customers can check special fares to other cities served by the A380 on emirates.com.

Travellers can also enjoy a 3 night stay package with Emirates Holidays, which includes complimentary breakfast, starting from AED 1,759 to Cairo per person inclusive of taxes.

The Emirates A380 experience is a favourite amongst travel enthusiasts, loved for its extra legroom and comfort and the industry’s largest screens for customers across all cabins to enjoy the airline’s selection of over 4,500 channels of content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice.

Customers travelling in premium cabins continue to return again and again, for signature experiences such as the popular Onboard Lounge and fully flat seats in Business Class, as well as First Class private suites and Shower Spa. Emirates has also introduced its much awaited Premium Economy cabin, flying to select A380 destinations.

Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the much-awaited Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline. For more information on this promotion, please visit the dedicated offer page.

Pay in instalments

Emirates is offering selected ADCB, Citibank*, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic Bank, HSBC, FAB, Sharjah Islamic Bank* and RAKBANK credit card holders the chance to pay for their ticket at 0% interest over 3 monthly instalments. Find out more here.

Emirates remains focused on taking the stress out of travel, and has led the industry in protecting the health of its customers to ensure a feeling of safety and confidence when deciding to fly. Emirates customers travel with the assurance that the latest health and safety measures are in place at every step of the journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology to ease customers through Dubai airport.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. Recently the airline took its customer care initiatives even further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check their latest government travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors and residents returning to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit emirates.ae, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office.