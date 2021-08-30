Premier UAE Aesthetics Clinic to Accept Payment in Cryptocurrency

Idoneus & Skin111 ink historic deal making it the first clinic to accept the cryptocurrency.

Industry-leading blockchain-based luxury asset ecosystem Idoneus announced today a strategic partnership with aesthetic and medical services provider Skin111 Clinic that will allow its customers to pay for its bespoke medical and wellbeing services in IDON Tokens.

The IDON Token is a digital payment token – also known as cryptocurrency, that is widely used to buy, sell, rent and otherwise experience luxury assets, goods and services available on the Idoneus Platform, as well as from any individual or company that accepts IDON as a means of payment.

According to the Idoneus spokesperson, the partnership with Skin111 Clinic demonstrates the growing acceptance of cryptocurrency in the region mainly due to its value-addition, unmatched security and discretion.

“Idoneus is delighted to be partnering with Skin111 Clinic – a first-of-its-kind partnership that will provide its customers with an opportunity to pay for medical service using our IDON Tokens. The Idoneus Platform will offer Skin111 Clinic clients a secure and efficient blockchain platform to make purchases at a fraction of the costs of traditional finance,” said Blaise Carroz, Vice President, Global Acquisitions, Idoneus.

On his part, Dr. Shahram Nabili, CEO, Skin111 Clinic said that the partnership with Idoneus will enhance the company’s customer experience significantly.

“Our historic partnership with Idoneus is in line with our strategy to boost our digital payment options by offering all our clients an opportunity to pay using the IDON Token. We identified the IDON Token as our preferred cryptocurrency partner that will give our customers peace of mind when using our digital payment option.”

Skin111 Clinic, which was ranked among Dubai’s top 6 at the Pro Beauty Awards GCC in March 2021, also specializes in bespoke in well-being, anti-aging, dermatology and general medicine and offers IV Vitamin Drips, Glutathione Detox Drips, Oxygen therapy, Laser Hair Removal, Skin Laser Treatments and Aesthetics Dermatology. In June 2021, Skin111 Clinic was voted The Best IV Provider in the UAE by MEA markets UAE business awards.