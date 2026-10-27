Three newly launched off plan projects on Sheikh Zayed Road, in DIFC and on The World Islands show how developers compete when the Dubai market slows.

Dubai off plan launches slowed this year. Developers brought about 50,000 units to market in 2026, close to a third of last year’s pace, and third quarter transaction value fell to around AED 71 billion, almost half the figure a year earlier. Population growth did not slow.

Dubai counted 4,807,185 residents in late September, 226,885 more than in January, across 858,000 households. With fewer launches and more residents, developers need a clear reason for you to choose their building. In October, three new unique projects in Dubai gave the same answer: modern ecosystems of lifestyle choices, where you live, work, dine and unwind within one address, built around distinctive architecture and driven by the same motivation and outstanding creativity.

All three projects are newly launched off plan and go on sale in the coming days and weeks. Water Gardens targets completion in 2028 and the Rockefeller tower in 2031, and each will take five to ten years to develop and mature into a fully lived address, the normal timeline for a Dubai project. When you buy at launch, you buy before the gardens grow in, the restaurants open and the neighbourhood settles into its daily rhythm.

Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road

LMD unveiled the Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower on 22 October. Christian A. Rockefeller, a sixth generation descendant of the family, granted LMD the rights to carry his name as the brand of the tower, the first building in the world to bear it. The tower sits on Sheikh Zayed Road between the Business Bay and Dubai Mall metro stations. LMD markets it at 400 metres across 87 floors, with project data listing a roof height of 372 metres, and expects it to become the tallest commercial building in Dubai when it completes in 2031.

The design looks to New York. A curved, ribbed glass facade, planted terraces and a pointed crown recall the Art Deco towers of Rockefeller Center. Bahrain based International Design Associates handles the interiors, combining Art Deco detail with Manhattan loft proportions. You enter through a triple height lobby with artwork and a water installation. Five full floors hold wellness, dining and business amenities above 332 Grade A offices. LMD describes the concept as the hotelification of office space.

Water Gardens, DIFC

H&H revealed Water Gardens in DIFC in mid October. Sir David Chipperfield, the 2023 Pritzker Prize winner known for restrained design, planned four buildings spanning more than 174,000 square metres around gardens, pools and shaded walkways. The district links directly to Gate Avenue and sits about 300 metres from Financial Centre metro. Branded residences, a five star hotel, offices, restaurants and shops share one landscape.

Studio Patricia Urquiola, Tihany Design and Tristan Auer design the interiors, StudioKKD leads dining and retail, and Bureau Bas Smets designs the landscape. The office building targets LEED Platinum. Construction has started, H&H targets completion in 2028, and the project fills one of the last plots in the original DIFC Gate District masterplan. Where much of Dubai favours bold forms, Water Gardens offers a quieter alternative.

SAMANA Collecta, The World Islands

SAMANA launched its new premium brand, SAMANA Collecta, on 15 October with a flagship on The World Islands worth more than AED 4 billion. The plan covers 840 branded apartments, seven floating villas and two tree villas. An Italian luxury house, not yet named, designs the residences, and Italian inspired landscaping runs across the island. Every home faces the sea. The island will have beaches, a lagoon, a beach club, spas and a floating Italian restaurant, and yacht shuttles will run to the mainland every 30 minutes. Prices start below AED 2 million.

The World Islands now offer a more established setting for a project of this size. The Heart of Europe opened its first hotel, the Côte d’Azur Monaco, in December 2022, and the first phase of Marbella Resort sold out in eight hours. With completed projects in operation, the archipelago has become more visible to buyers, and SAMANA designs Collecta for year round living.

The design houses build more

None of these names arrived overnight. Dubai began working with the leading houses of global architecture in the late 2000s. Skidmore, Owings and Merrill completed Rolex Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road in 2010, the same year Burj Khalifa and the Armani Hotel inside it opened. What has changed since is the volume and the sophistication. Chipperfield now has two projects in DIFC, Four Seasons Private Residences and Water Gardens. Zaha Hadid Architects revealed Symphony Tower, with a facade folded in three dimensional geometry. UNStudio designed Wasl Tower opposite Burj Khalifa, clad in one of the tallest ceramic facades in the world. Maison Margiela launched its first residential project on Palm Jumeirah.

The Rockefeller tower, Water Gardens and SAMANA Collecta share this motivation and the same outstanding creativity, and each works as a modern ecosystem of lifestyle choices rather than a single building. Global houses build more in Dubai because the model works. Buyers who expect high standards of living pay for authored design, and sales of Dubai branded residences reached $21.4 billion in 2025. Capital from the region and its residents funds this expansion, and a population adding about 6,000 people a week keeps demand steady. Over the next five to ten years, as these buildings complete and mature, the megacity of 4.8 million keeps developing its character, one building at a time.

Frequently asked questions

Which new off plan projects launched in Dubai in October 2026?

Three projects stand out for their architecture: the Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower by LMD on Sheikh Zayed Road, Water Gardens by H&H in DIFC, and SAMANA Collecta on The World Islands. Sales open in the coming days and weeks.

When will the Christian A. Rockefeller Business Tower complete?

LMD targets completion in 2031. The tower rises 87 floors, marketed at 400 metres, and holds 332 Grade A offices with five floors of amenities.

Who designed Water Gardens in DIFC?

Sir David Chipperfield, winner of the 2023 Pritzker Prize, designed the four buildings. Studio Patricia Urquiola, Tihany Design and Tristan Auer lead the interiors. H&H targets completion in 2028.

What is SAMANA Collecta on The World Islands?

SAMANA Collecta is the new premium brand of SAMANA Developers. Its first project on The World Islands includes 840 branded apartments, seven floating villas and two tree villas, with prices from below AED 2 million and yacht shuttles to the mainland every 30 minutes.

Why are Dubai developers focusing on architecture in 2026?

Dubai off plan launches fell to about 50,000 homes this year, down almost two thirds on 2025, while the population grew to more than 4.8 million. With fewer launches and more residents, developers set their projects apart through design, named architects and lifestyle amenities.

How long does an off plan project in Dubai take to mature?

A Dubai project usually takes five to ten years from launch to develop and mature into a fully lived community, covering construction, handover and the opening of shops, restaurants and services.