Dubai’s economy produced about AED473 billion in goods and services in the first half of 2026 after adjusting for inflation, according to the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai. The figure sits 2.3% below the same period last year. Before the inflation adjustment, output grew slightly to about AED505 billion. In plain terms, prices rose across the economy while activity in some large sectors slowed.

Home values steadied over the summer. The ValuStrat Price Index shows prices barely moved between July and September after a correction of about 10% earlier in the year. At the RISE Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre on 15 October, where more than 250 institutional investors, sovereign funds and developers gathered, the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism named recovery, execution and reform as its priorities for the year ahead. It said the UAE will enter 2027 with a more productive economy, one opening new trade and investment channels without closing existing ones.

Property earns more and trades less

Real estate accounts for about 12% of Dubai’s economy, the third largest sector after trade and finance. The sector earned AED65.1 billion in the first half, up from AED61.8 billion a year earlier. After adjusting for inflation, its activity shrank. Fewer homes changed hands, at higher prices.

Sales kept slowing in the third quarter, especially for off-plan homes, which still make up close to three quarters of all residential deals. Ready homes held up better. Prices, by contrast, stopped sliding. In September, most villa and apartment communities recorded no price change at all. For a market used to rapid gains, this marks a pause rather than a reversal.

Where the growth is

Finance and insurance grew fastest among the large sectors, up 8.8% after inflation to about AED65.9 billion. The sector now makes up 14% of the economy, up from 12.5% a year earlier. Healthcare grew 14.3%, technology and communications 2.7%, and construction 2.4%, with building activity worth about AED33.2 billion.

Federal services are adopting AI agents, and the government now judges technology spending by how well AI works inside businesses and factories, not by the size of the budget. Government purchasing makes up almost a quarter of UAE economic output, so this shift reaches suppliers across every sector.

Homes close to these jobs held up best. Apartments in Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai Sports City gained value over the year, while most other districts gave back part of their earlier gains.

Building resilience

Trade and transport slowed. Retail and wholesale trade earned more in cash terms but shrank after inflation, and transport and storage fell 7.4% to about AED50.6 billion. Both sectors felt the regional disruption directly.

The federal response focuses on reliability. Supply chains now favour backup routes and local production over the cheapest option. During the recent disruption, a federal food cluster of 80 factories and companies met for two hours every day to keep shelves stocked. On inflation, the goal is honest and stable prices rather than cheaper goods, so traders keep goods flowing and shoppers pay fair amounts.

How Dubai compares

Emaar argued Dubai homes cost less per square metre than homes in Chicago, Singapore, London and Mumbai. Emaar also plans to invest about US$17 billion in Syria.

Inside Dubai, the average home value stood at about AED3.36 million in August. Villas in established communities and the top of the market kept attracting buyers, with large deals on Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, District One and Jumeirah Bay Island. Apartments in Downtown and on the JBR waterfront saw the biggest price falls over the past year.

What this means for you

Dubai’s growth now comes from finance, technology, healthcare and construction. If you own a home, prices have stopped falling month to month, and most communities show no change. If you own an apartment in a high-rise district, expect a slower recovery than villa owners. If you are buying, fewer competing buyers give you more room to negotiate on price and payment terms. If you are measuring returns, compare them against inflation, since rising prices account for part of every gain this year.