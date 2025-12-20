Global Commercial Real Estate Shifts Toward Long-Term Change

Global commercial real estate is moving beyond short-term recovery and into a phase of long-term adjustment. According to new research prepared by Sterling Capital Real Estate in Dubai, the market after 2026 will be shaped less by interest rate cycles and more by lasting structural forces.

Technology, sustainability rules, demographic change, and new ways of working are redefining how buildings are used and valued. The focus is no longer on returning to pre-pandemic conditions, but on adapting assets to a permanently changed market.

Investment activity is improving, but growth will remain uneven. Investors and occupiers are becoming more selective, favoring properties that offer flexibility, resilience, and long-term relevance.

Capital Markets Become More Selective

As the market stabilizes, investors are taking a more disciplined approach. Capital is increasingly directed toward assets that provide stable income, inflation protection, and strong fundamentals.

Debt is playing a bigger role as traditional bank lending remains limited. Private and alternative lenders are becoming long-term players, supporting refinancing and asset upgrades, especially where there is a clear path to improved performance.

Equity investors are also changing strategy. Rather than relying on market timing, they are focusing on high-quality assets that can adapt to future needs. Cross-border investment continues to favor markets with clear regulations, transparent legal systems, and predictable business environments.

Sectors with Strong Long-Term Demand

Not all property sectors will perform equally. Industrial and logistics assets remain in demand, supported by supply chain restructuring, nearshoring, and urban delivery needs.

Data-related real estate is growing rapidly, driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital services. Power availability and infrastructure are becoming critical factors in asset value.

Residential-related sectors are expanding beyond traditional apartments. Purpose-built rentals, student housing, and senior living are attracting interest due to demographic trends and housing shortages.

Office markets remain divided. High-quality buildings in major business centers are still attracting tenants, especially those offering energy efficiency, technology, and wellness features. Older, less adaptable offices are facing declining demand and may need to be repurposed.

Retail continues to shift toward experience-led formats. Well-located urban retail and mixed-use destinations remain resilient, while oversupplied and outdated locations face ongoing pressure.

Hospitality also shows long-term strength, particularly in lifestyle destinations, urban centers, and markets supported by tourism and global mobility.

Geography Still Matters

Investors are increasingly grouping markets by function rather than by country. Global gateway cities with strong infrastructure and diversified economies remain key targets.

Innovation-led cities linked to technology, life sciences, or advanced manufacturing are outperforming across multiple property types. High population growth markets are also attracting capital, supported by affordability and business-friendly environments.

Tourism-focused destinations and select emerging international hubs continue to attract investment, particularly where political stability and regulatory clarity are strong.

Key Themes Shaping the Next Cycle

Sustainability is now a basic requirement, not a bonus. Buildings that fail to meet energy and carbon standards risk losing tenants and value.

Flexibility is becoming essential, with occupiers favoring adaptable spaces and shorter lease commitments. Technology integration is also critical, as smart buildings and digital-ready infrastructure increasingly define competitiveness.

Overall, investors are prioritizing certainty and risk management, focusing on assets and markets that can remain relevant over the long term.

Looking Ahead

The research concludes that global commercial real estate is entering a period of transformation, not temporary adjustment. Long-term success will depend on aligning properties with how people live, work, and connect in a more digital and sustainable world.

Rather than chasing short-term gains, investors are being rewarded for careful positioning and long-term thinking.

To explore more market insights, visit Sterling Capital Real Estate’s website and browse the Insights section.