Sunset Hospitality Group Acquires Majority Stake in Maximal Concepts

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), a leader in lifestyle hospitality, announces the acquisition of a majority stake in Maximal Concepts Holding (Maximal Concepts), one of the most awarded hospitality groups in Asia. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in SHG’s ambitious acquisition strategy, aimed at diversifying its portfolio and expanding its global presence into key markets such USA, Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam, bringing SHG’s total number of venues to over 80, across 22 countries.

In line with SHG’s vision and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences to guests all over the globe, Maximal Concepts holds a strong presence across multiple markets, with 19 multinational operating locations across brands including John Anthony, Limewood, Palais de Chine, Sip Song, The Aubrey, and the well-known and highly awarded Mott 32. The Founders and Management team of Maximal Concepts will continue in their current roles, overseeing the daily operations of the business.

Maximal Concepts flagship brand Mott 32 embodies Chinese culture and philosophy with modern recipes that have been refined from generation-to-generation. Using the finest ingredients and flavours from around the world, Mott 32 delivers Chinese fine cooking as it should be, authentic with a modern touch, built on sustainable values. With locations in Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Singapore, Dubai, Toronto, Bangkok, Seoul, and Cebu, and upcoming venues in Los Angeles, Bali, Riyadh, Manila, Mumbai, and Scottsdale, Mott 32 has established itself as an international symbol of Chinese culinary excellence.

Sunset Hospitality Group has a longstanding relationship with Maximal Concepts since it opened Mott 32 Dubai in 2022. Mott 32 Dubai has received notable accolades in the culinary realm, including the toque award in Gault & Millau 2024, and recognition in The Michelin Guide Dubai 2024, as well as recently being awarded with the Restaurant & Bar Design Award 2023 in the Middle East & Africa Hotel category.

Chris Spiliopoulos, Managing Director of Investment and Strategy, SHG, says this is just the beginning, “The acquisition of Maximal Concepts marks a key milestone for the expansion of SHG. This is just the start of our strategic M&A expansion plans – we are actively seeking opportunities to invest in businesses that complement our existing portfolio both as hospitality concepts and geography.”

Xuan Mu & Malcom Wood, Co-Founders of Maximal Concepts, shared their enthusiasm, saying, “This partnership opens up a world of possibilities for us at Maximal Concepts. We are thrilled to join forces with Sunset Hospitality Group, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in hospitality.”

“Maximal Concepts’ unique approach to hospitality aligns perfectly with our values, vision for growth, and excellence in the industry. This investment provides us with additional operating and creative firepower, and the combination with Sunset capabilities and network will accelerate the growth of Mott 32 and the other brands in the Maximal portfolio. Furthermore, we will extend our presence to additional markets including USA, Canada, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and Hong Kong, which will also provide new opportunities for Sunset existing brands,” concluded Antonio Gonzalez, CEO and Group Chairman of SHG.