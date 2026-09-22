Dubai gives families two big reasons to plan a weekend out this October. Dubai Parks and Resorts reopens on 7 October, and Global Village follows on 14 October. Both dates sit inside the October mid-term break, so you get a full stretch of days to spread activities across, rather than cramming everything into one Saturday.

A weekend built around MOTIONGATE, LEGOLAND and Real Madrid World

Dubai Parks and Resorts brings back four destinations under one roof. If you have younger children, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort works well as a full day out. The theme park runs over 40 rides, the water park adds 20 slides, and the hotel sits right next to both, so you can turn the visit into an overnight stay without much extra planning.

Older kids and teens tend to gravitate toward MOTIONGATE Dubai, where 29 rides cover Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and The Hunger Games. If anyone in the family follows football, Real Madrid World adds a different kind of day out, with a coaster, a 460 foot drop tower and a training pitch where kids can test their own skills. Tickets to MOTIONGATE Dubai and Real Madrid World start from AED 295 per person.

A lighter option for shorter visits

If you want something lighter for a Friday evening or a shorter weekend outing, The World of Riverland is the easier entry point. Entry starts from AED 25, and the mix of go-karting, archery, axe throwing, mini golf and arcade games works well for mixed age groups who want to move between activities rather than commit to one park all day. Two new additions join this season, a bowling venue and Lamborghini Automobili racing simulators, giving you fresh options if you have visited before.

Global Village returns for Season 31

Global Village opens for Season 31 on 14 October, and the VIP Pack sale schedule is worth knowing if you visit regularly. Pre-order runs from 21 to 25 September, with public sale opening 26 September, both exclusively through the Coca-Cola Arena website. Each Emirates ID can buy one pack, so pre-ordering is the safer route if you want a specific tier before it sells out.

Four tiers are available. Silver costs AED 1,890, Gold costs AED 2,490, Platinum costs AED 3,490, and Diamond costs AED 7,900. If your family also visits Dubai Parks and Resorts often, the Mega Packs are worth a look. Mega Silver costs AED 3,490 and bundles in 5 seasonal passes or 7 park tickets. Mega Gold costs AED 4,990 and bundles in 8 seasonal passes or 12 park tickets. Every pack includes seven collectible pins, parking benefits and entry tickets, and one pack anywhere in the run holds a cheque worth AED 31,000.

Planning your family weekend

For a straightforward plan, treat the two reopenings as separate weekend trips rather than one combined day. Visit Dubai Parks and Resorts first, since it opens a week earlier, and pick one destination inside it based on your children’s ages rather than trying to cover all four in one visit. Save Global Village for the following weekend, once Season 31 opens on 14 October, and pre-order your VIP Pack before 25 September if you want to lock in a tier ahead of public sale.

Between the two reopenings, you have close to three weeks of family entertainment lined up before the month ends. Book early, pick activities that match your children’s ages, and you turn a busy October into an easy run of weekends rather than a scramble to fit everything in.

FAQ

What family activities are open in Dubai this October?

Dubai Parks and Resorts reopens 7 October with MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort and The World of Riverland. Global Village opens 14 October for Season 31.

Which Dubai Parks destination suits younger children?

LEGOLAND Dubai Resort works best for younger kids, with a theme park, a water park and a hotel built around family stays.

What is a good weekend activity if I don’t want a full theme park day?

The World of Riverland offers a shorter option, with entry from AED 25 and activities like go-karting, mini golf and arcade games.

When should I buy a Global Village VIP Pack for my family?

Pre-order between 21 and 25 September to secure your tier before public sale opens on 26 September.

Are Global Village VIP Packs good value for families who visit often?

The Mega Gold and Mega Silver packs bundle Dubai Parks and Resorts passes with Global Village benefits, which suits families planning multiple visits across the season.